Walker’s double life comes to light: Kyle was happy because he had two families

Scandal in the United Kingdom. Annie Kilner announced this week through her social networks that she had ended her marriage to Kyle Walker, fed up with his off-field scandals. Orgies with prostitutes and extramarital affairs have ended up ruining her relationship, with three children in common.

Precisely, the model Lauryn Goodmanwho had a son (Kairo, 3 years old) with the Manchester City player during a period in which he took time with his wife, who forgave him then, has confessed in The Sun on Sunday that, after many rumors about the paternity of her second baby, born last summer, it was she who confirmed to the footballer’s wife that he was the father and that he was leading a double life.

According to Goodman, she insisted that he tell his wife the truth so that they could all live their lives as adults. I kept telling Kyle: You have to tell him. You have to tell Annie that you are the father of our daughter and that you have a relationship with your children. We need to start the year 2024 freely. If everyone knows where they stand, they can make their own adult decisions in life.account.

She didn’t want to cause Annie more pain or be a bitch, but she had to tell her because Kyle was too weak to do so. Sights were looming around our daughter, paperwork was flying overhead and legal meetings had been held, and Annie needed to know the truth before anything became public, Goodman reveals.

Kyle was happy hiding the truth because he had two families and he was afraid of what would happen when Annie found out., but I kept telling her: Our daughter can’t be a secret, she’s a human, she adds. She didn’t want them to break up or cause harm, but she had to come forward for everyone’s sake. When I told Annie, she was calm.

turning point

According to the model, the turning point to make the decision took place last month. It reached a critical point on December 23. Kyle and I had attended a legal meeting earlier that month and I knew he was lying to me and he was lying to her.. When things were good with her, they were bad with me, and when things were bad with her, they were good with me. You deceive us, you have your livesExplain.

That night he said he wanted to FaceTime me on Christmas Day, but I said, “No, this is it, it’s too toxic.” I needed him to stop cheating on me and I blocked him. The day after Boxing Day I got someone to message Annie because I knew he was playing so I could talk to her and tell her the truth in private that Kyle was the father of my daughter. She told me: I had a feeling and told my friends that she was his daughter. They told her she was crazy, she adds.

To corroborate this, Lauryn Goodman explains that showed Annie a DNA test to prove Kyle’s paternity regarding his two children. She kept asking for proof, so he showed her the DNA test, but Even then I doubted it was real until I pointed out my daughter’s name on her paperwork.. Then they met again: he was asking all kinds of questions. I told her: I don’t want to hurt you, but she insisted on seeing photos, getting details. He showed him one of Kyle and Kairo playing soccer together. I know he has photos of our children at Manchester City, I have also seen him many times since Kairo was born. He has met his daughter. I told Annie: I’m not going to do anything, always talk to you first, that’s what I’m doing here. I just don’t want my daughter to be a secret, she says.

The approach

According to Goodman, his relationship with Walker became closer again after legal meetings to discuss their first child together. Something clicked. We went back to how we were before. I remember going to a farm in Cheshire and he was feeding Kairo to the animals like all the other dads.

But he also tried to control me, so I did what he told me. I used FaceTime a lot. When he was in the World Cup or with England, he constantly sent messages saying: Are you free, are you free? However, I realized that we were a secret family as time went by. And that’s what I wanted. It was no secret to his England teammates.; They talked on the phone when I FaceTimed. In a call he promised to bring Kairo a World Cup soccer ball. And he did it, a real one. Kyle also bought the blue Manchester City kit that he wears with Daddy on the back.

I told Annie I’d keep it a secret, but now that’s impossible after what they’ve done, so I have to talk. () He doesn’t think about her children, he thinks about himself. I don’t blame myself for the breakdown of her marriage; Other women have come up to me to tell me that they have also been with Kyle. Yes, I should never have slept with a married man and had a relationship with him, but he also lied to me. When it came out in the press that he had gotten married, he told me: It’s not what it seems, believe me. It convinced me to have a false sense of security. He gave me a very different picture of his life that was far from the truth. He has always told me that she wants a relationship with all of his children, but now I don’t know what was a lie and what was true.