Walks, cinema, lectures and concerts at the Sintra Festival in June

ANDThis edition is the first under the artistic direction of maestro Martim Sousa Tavares, for whom the event “is more alive than ever and expands its programming into new horizons, knowing how to honor its legacy”.

“There are hikes and concerts in nature, and programs for children and families. A cycle of cinema and choreographed concerts. There are duels of pianists and recitals that go on into the night. There is baroque music and music from our days. There are tangos by Carlos Gardel and melodies by Carlos Paredes”, says the maestro.

Sousa Tavares promises that “from this year onwards, the public will be able to count on greater irreverence and originality”.

One of the novelties of this year’s program is the “concert walks” in nature, taking advantage of the Sintra mountain scenery. One of the concert walks, with accordionist João Barradas, takes place on June 21st at 5:00 am, marking the summer solstice.

The musical lineup includes names such as the harpist Angélica Salvi, the pianists António Rosado, Raul da Costa, Joana Gama, Tiago Sousa and Vasco Dantas Rocha, the musician Filho da Mãe, pseudonym of Rui Carvalho, the violinist Kristine Balanas, the vocal group Os Cupertinos, and the trio of cellist Pavel Gomziakov, among others.

The Festival opens on the 15th at 6:30 pm, with a conference by the British musicologist and organist David Cranmer, in the Throne Room of the Queluz Palace, followed by a concert by the ensemble Bonne Corde, specialized in the interpretation of ancient music, and who will present his new CD.

The ensemble consists of Diana Vinagre (baroque cello and artistic direction), Ana Vieira Leite (soprano), Hugo Oliveira (baritone), Caroline Kang (baroque cello), Marta Vicente (double bass) and Fernando Miguel Jalôto (organ).

The first day ends with a conversation between the journalist Anabela Mota Ribeiro and Carlos Vaz Marques, the Mozambican writer Mia Couto and the maestro Martim Sousa Tavares, under the motto “Musa vai Chatear o Camões”, at the Olga Cadaval Cultural Center (CCOC), in Sintra.

Another novelty is a cinema cycle, at the CCOC, with seven sessions that precede concerts, “summoning a dialogue between the seventh art and classical music”. The cycle opens on the 16th, at 5:00 pm, in the Acácio Barreiros auditorium, at the CCOC, with “O Pianista”, a film by Roman Polanski, followed at 8:30 pm by a recital by the “virtuoso” Raul Costa, and at 11:00 pm :00, in the Music Room of the National Palace of Sintra, a recital by Angélica Salvi.

The cinema cycle also includes films by Charles Chaplin and Buster Keaton accompanied by the French pianist Catherine Morisseau, who also holds a ‘workshop’, on the 18th, and the titles “The Harvest of Sorrow”, by Tony Palmer, on the 19th, “Eyes Wide Shut”, by Stanley Kubrick, on the 21st, “Farinelli”, by Gérard Corbiau, on the 23rd, and “An American in Paris”, by Vincente Minnelli, on the 25th.

The Festival takes place in different settings, namely the Multipurpose Cultural Building, in Belas, the palaces of Seteais and Monserrate, Quinta da Regaleira, Parque da Liberdade and the Church of S. Martinho, in Sintra, where, on the day June 17th, at 4 pm, there is a concert by Os Cupertinos, a vocal group created in 2009, within the scope of the Cupertino de Miranda Foundation, which is dedicated to Portuguese music from the 16th and 17th centuries.

At the Cultural Multipurpose Building in Belas, on the 18th, at 11:30 am, a recital by Joana Gama entitled “The Trees Don’t Have Feet to Walk” will take place.

Also on this day, at 18:00, there is a concert by the Sintra Municipal Orchestra, with the soloist Kristine Balanas, at Parque da Liberdade, in Sintra.

Joana Gama will play again on the 19th, at 23:00, in the Swan Room of the National Palace of Sintra (PNS).

In the Palace of Monserrate, dating from the second half of the 19th century, on the 20th, at 18:30, a recital by João Barradas will take place. In another palace, that of Seteais, from the 18th century, at 21:00, the composer and musicologist Edward Ayres de Abreu presents a lecture, followed by a “duel of pianists” with Raul da Costa and Vasco Dantas Rocha.

Conductor Sousa Tavares claims that the festival recovers a “format that was immensely popular in the 19th century”.

The Cultural Multipurpose Building, in Belas, will host, on the 21st, at 9:00 am, the first choreographed concert of the program, with the Kosovan pianist Mrika Sefa and the dancer from the National Ballet Company and choreographer, Margarida Belo da Costa.

Also on this day, at 21:30, in the Swan Room, at the PNS, the Accord Quartet will perform, ending the day with a concert by Tiago de Sousa, at 23:00, at the Casa da Cultura, in Mira-Sintra.

On the 21st, at 18:00, there will be a recital by violinist André Gaio Pereira, distinguished with the Maestro Silva Pereira/Young Musician/2017 Prize, at Quinta da Regaleira. At 21:00, in the Swan Room of the PNS, there will be a recital by the American lutenist and singer Jonatan Alvarado, and his guests, closing the night at Quinta da Regaleira with a show by Filho da Mãe.

Reference in the program for the children’s opera “O Anel do Unicórnio”, by Martim Sousa Tavares, with a libretto by Ana Lázaro, on the 23rd, at 11:30 am, at the CCOC.

The penultimate day of the Festival opens at 11:00 am, with a walk through the Sintra mountains with tuba player Sérgio Carolino and the Postcard Brass Band.

At 4 pm, at Olga Cadaval, there is a choreographed concert with pianist António Rosado and the group Danças em Diálogo, and in the evening Os Músicos do Tejo take to the same stage, with fado singer Ricardo Ribeiro and soprano Ana Vieira Leite. At 23:00, at Quinta da Regaleira, a concert by Malu Santos and Pedro Flores.

On the 25th, at 18:00, the Festival ends with a concert by the GNR Symphonic Band, with the soloist Vasco Dantas da Rocha, at the Olga Cadaval.

