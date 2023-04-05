The seventh week is seen with a fine ribassist lateral phase at the 6/7 April date of the annual setup. This temporary area will definitely last beyond the corrective phase to which we assisted in the month of March. April 2023, there is a high probability that there will be a month of positive returns. Infatti if there is a difference between opening and closing of 2.5/3.5% around positive. Thing is successo quindi ieri? A parer nostro, ea guardare i nostri oscillatori sembra che Wall Street ricarica le pile prima di volare per todo il mese.

I dati macroeconomici rilevanti

Il 7 aprile verrà publicato il report your occupationand this will give indications of the status of the health of the American economic cycle, but it is also possible to value it as it could change the FED in the next meeting. Is the rise of the tassi of interest for the moment finite? Si assisterà a phase di attesa della Banca centrale per valuate l’impatto dei recenti rialzi sulla crescita económica, e sull’inflazione. Bastano i rialzi dei mesi scorsi oppure if he will continue with the restrictive policy? Le risposte potrebbero già arrivare dai next day.

We’ll be back shortly.

The day of contracting from the ieria si è chiusa in ribasso and there are the following prices:

Dow Jones

33,402.38

Nasdaq C.

12,126.33

S&P500

4,100.60.

Wall Street ricarica le pile prima di volare per tutto il mese?

As written nei giorni scorsi, we attend an uncertain week until April 6. From this date if you can speed up the rate for all the months.

Own in questi ultimi giorni I am currently testing the brief resistance, I finished with the proprietary oscillators in positive divergence.

How will I assess the status of the situation? Ecco quali sono i livelli da monitorare nei prosimi 2/3 giorni di Borsa aperta.

La tenuta in chiusura di seduta giornaliera di:

Dow Jones

32,295

Nasdaq C.

11,550

S&P 500

3,909.

Vedremo oggi cosa accadrà

consigliata lettering

For the Easter holiday we always put Massimo Giletti’s favorites: 2 meravigliosi posts. Dove andrà quest’anno?