Wallner counters Rauch: No to uncontrolled immigration

Governor Wallner reacted to Minister Rauch’s statements on questions of migration and social policy with clear words.

“My line is very clear: immigration for everyone? No. For qualified professionals? Yes,” said Wallner in a broadcast. And in social policy it is just as clear that not everyone who enters the country can have a legal claim to state aid.

“Vorarlberg Way”

The Vorarlberg way continues to apply. It currently looks like this: Third-country nationals only receive a family allowance from the state if they have a permanent residence of at least five years or are Austrian citizens. Basically the same applies to housing assistance, but there an even longer stay is required. In social assistance, too, the requirement of a five-year residence remains. Learning the German language and accepting employment are required for those entitled to asylum, otherwise the support will continue to be reduced.

“This is where the levers are to be applied”