Walmart buys television maker Vizio

With this purchase, Walmart wants to offer its customers connected television services and generate new advertising revenue, the group explained in a statement.

Vizio, founded in 2002, provides TV connection services to 18 million users.

This operation should “further boost the activities of Walmart’s media arm in the United States, Walmart Connect,” the company said.

It is “a lucrative division that had global growth of 33% in the last quarter,” Neil Saunders of GlobalData highlighted in an analysis note.

With this purchase, Walmart Connect, which offers advertising in stores and websites, “can enter consumers’ homes on television.”

Walmart posted sales of $648.1 billion in its fiscal year ended at the end of January, an advance of 6% over the previous year and above its own forecasts.

Profits also grew, 33%, to $15.51 billion. Per share, this is a profit of $6.65, 5.7% more than the previous year.

Walmart is the largest private employer in the United States and closed 2023 with a dynamic fourth quarter, with sales that amounted to $173.4 billion, above Wall Street forecasts.

The chain had to close dozens of establishments in the United States in 2023, which reduced its expenses and focused on the centers with the highest sales volume to recover losses. In 2022, another group of centers also closed.

