Walter Mercado: Today’s Horoscopes March 25, 2023

Find out what fate has in store for you this Saturday, March 25, 2023 with the best of horoscope of Walter Mercadocheck the predictions of your day, your lucky number and start the day on the right foot. ohThe Truth News wishes you good fortune!

ARIES

The entry of Mars into your fourth house will activate actions or patterns from the past in you. Be careful as you will find yourself fighting for something that you don’t even understand yourself. Manage irritability by focusing your energy on activities within your home that require attention and physical exertion such as yard work, painting, or remodeling.

Lucky numbers: 39, 40, 22.

TAURUS

Everything in your life accelerates with the entry of Mars into your third house. You will have a lot of energy, you will not be calm and this could cause conflicts with family and friends. If you focus this energy positively you will be able to achieve a united front with others and carry out a project that will be successful.

Lucky numbers: 38, 3, 25.

GEMINI

You will pay more attention to the material things in your life now that Mars enters your second house. This will bring you both positive and negative consequences. Keep in mind that money is not everything in life and that those who really love you will always be with you through thick and thin. Don’t buy anything on impulse.

Lucky numbers: 13, 1, 7.

CANCER

Mars enters your first house of the zodiac today, bringing a period of great activity to your life. You will work hard on what interests you and you will be noticed for your excellent work. Take more care of your relationships with your loved ones, since you will be somewhat insensitive to the needs of others.

Lucky numbers: 3, 10, 50.

LEO

The transit of Mars through your 12th house will lead you to face situations in which you will feel frustrated, feeling that others are not giving you the credit you deserve. Issues from the past will come to the fore, especially those that have affected you emotionally. Take the opportunity to search within yourself and solve them.

Lucky numbers: 20, 34, 15.

VIRGO

You now direct your energies towards the future. You have set a goal and you will go after it. Seek the help or cooperation of other people and life will become easier for you. Establish a balance of interests when you work together with other people so that you do not give room for confrontations. Coordinate your needs with the needs of others.

Lucky numbers: 7, 36, 42.

POUND

Mars showers you with many positive energies now that it is in your 10th house. You will be eager to achieve something very important in your life and you will put all your effort into making it so. You will like to be your own boss, since your tolerance levels will be very low and this will affect you if you have to work with other people.

Lucky numbers: 10, 5, 27.

SCORPION

You will defend like never before what you believe in, what you consider your truth. Don’t try to force your beliefs or opinions on other people. Harness the energy of Mars in your 9th house to expand your mind. Go after those experiences that take you to new dimensions so that every trip will now be very educational and enjoyable.

Lucky numbers: 33, 2, 49.

SAGITTARIUS

A transformation in your life is imposed like never before. Mars with all its energy leads you to face conflicting situations or people, which will drive you to seek change. If you have a partner, be patient, since not everything will now be rosy in your relationship with it. Especially avoid arguments about money.

Lucky numbers: 17, 6, 30.

CAPRICORN

Tension builds in your life with the transit of the planet Mars through your seventh house, but it could be used in a creative way if you are aware of what you are doing. Expect confrontations with your so-called enemies. Stay on the warpath even when this is not your nature.

Lucky numbers: 21, 44, 38.

AQUARIUM

You now give yourself to your work so that pleasure in your life will take second place. You will feel very motivated to finish everything that is unfinished in your life. You will now be self-sufficient and this could lead you to distance yourself from others. You will want to be the boss, the one in charge, the one who organizes everything and this will bring you conflicts with others.

Lucky numbers: 4, 18, 29.

PISCES

With powerful Mars in your 5th house, no one will be able to ignore you now. You will be full of energy and with them you will express to the world who you are. You will like to carry out sports activities or a lot of physical action. You will be competitive, so losing will not be an option for you now. Love will be more physical than emotional.

Lucky numbers: 15, 26, 32.

