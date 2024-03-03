Wanda Nara criticizes soccer players’ wives: They should do something for themselves

Beatriz Espejel, Wanda Nara, Paddy, Alice Campello… There are many couples of soccer players who have been able to get the most out of their media exposure to start new businesses beyond the figure of their boyfriends or husbands. Whether as influencers on social networks or as businesswomen, All of them seek to separate their professional paths from the person with whom they share their life.

In that sense, Mauro Icardi’s wife is very critical of those who prefer to maintain another lifestyle in which enjoyment is the protagonist of their daily lives. In an interview on the Olga en vivo program in her native country, Wanda Nara does not hesitate to openly show her opinion on the matter.. They should do something for themselveshe begins by saying.

The Argentine media insists that it is important for couples of soccer players to have a profession with which to build a future or to have a plan B if the relationship does not work out. There are a thousand things. They have to be done to be able to have the chance to say a kiss, I’m leaving. And if they want to stay, that’s fine, but they stay because they have nothing else, he adds. The brand new Netflix signing assures that he knows that some girlfriends or wives of players continue with them because they have no other option.

No matter how small it is, they are something in themselves. No matter how small it is, it is yours. They are used to the party, the event, you have money… But without it you are nothing. They are empty. It’s like… Does that fill you up?, Wanda Nara continues expressing in front of Olga’s microphones live.

A versatile Wanda Nara

Model, influencer, presenter, dancer, singer, businesswoman and representative of soccer players. This is how Wanda Nara defines herself in the video that Netflix is ​​already distributing to announce her as the new host of the next edition of the reality show Love is blind that will arrive on the platform throughout 2024. The Argentinean’s professional agenda is full of exciting projects for the next months between television, music and different launches in their cosmetics and swimwear companies. When Mauro sees me getting up early, he tells me: what is the need? and I get angryhe admits.