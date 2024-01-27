Wanda Nara launches her second song as a soloist: The bug will catch on

Wanda Nara is totally dedicated to her role as a singer. Mauro Icardi’s wife is preparing the launch of what will be her second song as a soloist. After Bad bitch, try your luck with a song in Portuguese that will land on all musical platforms next February 1 and of which a few hours ago he published a small preview on his social networks. O bicho vai hit, writes the Argentine on her Instagram profile where she has more than sixteen million followers.

The video clip was recorded just a few days ago in a favela in Brazil where Wanda showed off her new look: long platinum blonde braids. To blend in with the environment, The businesswoman chose to wear a Brazilian national team shirt, specifically an elastic one with Neymar’s name.Icardi’s former teammate at Paris Saint-Germain.

MMM. Daddy, dance for me, adds Wanda in the publication where she shows several seconds of her new project in which mixes Brazilian funk with the famous bossa nova.

Some of the most faithful followers of business mediaThey even compare her with one of the artists of the moment in Brazil, none other than Anitta. You’re our Anitta, I got a Central American accent in Bad Bitch and now I’m adding Portuguese. The one who can, can, Wanda, you really are unique. With each project she undertakes, she grows more and more, you can read in her publication.

New adventure on Netflix

Today, Wanda Nara is in Mexico facing her new professional challenge. And it is that The television company has just signed with Netflix to present the Argentine version of the reality show Love is blind which is already a success in countries like the United States or Sweden, among others. The model will have to act as master of ceremony before sixteen anonymous contestants who will come to the program to find true love; that is, blindly.

In her latest round of questions and answers on her networks, the wife of the Galatasaray footballer hinted that her adventure on Netflix could not be limited only to this program but rather Sooner rather than later, a docureality about her life in the purest Georgina Rodríguez style will arrive on the platform. of Tamara Falc.

