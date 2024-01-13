Wanda Nara record for Netflix

Wanda Nara doesn’t stop. The Argentine media woman continues her unstoppable career in the world of television. If a few months ago she successfully presented MasterChef in her country and won the victory for the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars, now Mauro Icardi’s wife is making the jump to Netflix. She does so as the brand new host of Love is Blind, the reality show that is sweeping the platform.

Is about a format that already has editions on Netflix in Brazil, Sweden or the United States, among other countries, and that in 2024 lands in Argentina, although it will be available in the global catalog. Of course, Wanda Nara will not be alone but will co-present the reality show with the popular actor and comedian, Daro Barassi.

Hello. My name is Wanda. I am an entrepreneur, manager, content creator, actress, singer, model and host. I have 5 children, four houses, a field, five dogs and ten horses. “I also have almost 20 million followers on Instagram,” the television station says in its presentation. I married twice and they say the third time’s a charm…, he adds.

As es Love is blind

It is a social experiment where sixteen bachelors and sixteen single women will embark on a four-week journey to find their better half. Those, The dates they will have throughout their adventure will be blind through adjoining cabins. where only their voices can be heard.

As the connection between them emerges, they must propose to each other through a glass. Once the spectators experience the request, that will be when the couple can see each other’s faces. In Love is blind they want to leave the physical aspect aside to focus on sentimental connections: When the day comes to say yes, will you marry the person you fell blindly in love with?