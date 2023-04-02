War blogger killed in explosion at St. Petersburg cafe

A bomb has detonated in a café in St. Petersburg, Russia. A blogger died in the process. Now there is said to have been an arrest.

There was an explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia. A military blogger was killed, as the state agency Tass reported. The 40-year-old blogger with the pseudonym Vladlen Tatarskij, who comes from Donbass in eastern Ukraine, was killed on the spot. According to the Tass news agency, the Ministry of Health reported that 30 other people were injured, 24 of them were taken to hospitals.

According to the investigators’ initial findings, the explosive device was built into a statuette that a young woman is said to have given Tatarsky as a gift at the meeting. As Ria Novosti reports, the figure was examined before it was handed over to Tatarsky. He himself apparently knew the woman who gave him the statuette. According to the report, she has given him postcards several times at events.

The suspect: The woman in the coat was filmed entering the cafe with a bust. The photo was apparently taken shortly after the gift was handed over. (What: Telegram)

A photo shared on a Russian Telegram channel shows the woman standing next to Tatarsky. An eyewitness claims to have seen that after the bust had been handed over, she first went to her place in the auditorium, but was then asked to sit next to him.

In the photo you can see the woman next to Tatarskyj, who is said to have presented a statuette. (What: Telegram)

The Russian news agency Interfax reported late Sunday evening that authorities arrested a woman whom they accuse of having committed the crime. It is said to be a 25 or 26-year-old woman from Saint Petersburg.

Tatarskij: His positions can be classified in the radical nationalistic spectrum. (Quelle: Screenshot Telegram-Channel Vladlen Tatarsky)

Videos show cafe before and after the explosion

The Russian medium “Fontanka” quotes an eyewitness who described the situation as follows: A woman who called herself Nastya and described herself as an artist presented Tatarsky with the statuette. He joked: “I hope you didn’t make me fat”, thanked him and put the figure next to him. The woman then sat down in a seat in the spectator area. After three minutes, the bust detonated, people ran away. “Nastya doesn’t seem to have left earlier,” the eyewitness said, according to the report.

The following video, which is also shared by Russian media, among others, is said to show Tatarsky (right) shortly before the explosion. The man next to him holds the statuette where the bomb is said to have been:

Prigozhin: Wouldn’t blame Kiev

A top Russian official identified Ukraine as a possible perpetrator, reports US news agency Reuters. However, he presented no evidence of this. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian presidential aide said “domestic terrorism” had broken out in Russia. The head of the Wagner mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on his Telegram channel: “But I would not blame the Kiev regime for these actions. I think that there is a group of radicals that is hardly connected to the government . That’s what I would call it.”