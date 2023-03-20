War crimes in Bochum: Death penalties after lynchings

Bochum.

Shortly before the end of the war in Bochum in 1945, four British airmen were lynched by Germans. There were two death penalties. A Bochum resident did some research.

In the final weeks of the war, at noon on March 24, 1945, seven young Australians (20 to 25) board a large four-engined fighter-bomber off the east coast of England. Your destination: the Ruhr area, Bochum. The flight becomes a disaster on all sides. Also for the young pilots, because four of them are lynched by Germans in Altenbochum and Laer. What two perpetrators later had to pay with their lives.

The drama exemplarily shows the madness of war and the mixing of killing and liberation, of victim and perpetrator, of desperation and revenge.

Anti-aircraft defense from Bochum shoots down the British fighter-bomber

The crew’s destinations are industrial plants in Bochum-Werne and Langendreer. However, the machine is hit by anti-aircraft defenses and falls into the depths. Six pilots manage to parachute in time; the seventh dies in the wreck near Witten-Herbede.

The survivors end up scattered on the fields in Altenbochum, Werne and Laer. There, the “popular outrage” awaited them, as the Nazis put it. The Geneva Convention of 1929, which the Nazis also signed, forbade the murder of prisoners of war. Some Nazis, some of whose cities are now in ruins, no longer adhere to this rule.













The Bochum pensioner Alfons Zimmer, pastoral officer in the JVA Krummede for decades and very interested in the history of Bochum, researched the horrible events back then, two and a half weeks before the end of the war in Bochum. “The cases have never surfaced after the great silence of the early post-war years,” he says.





Bochum NSDAP man shoots two British airmen

Alfons Zimmer (middle) told students of the vocational college for remedial care about the events surrounding the lynching of British airmen in World War II. One of the crime scenes was near where the school is today on Dannenbaumstrasse. From left: Max Stampfer, Markus Röska, Alfons Zimmer, Hannah Fichtel and Asraa Rmihat. The portraits show the murdered airmen. Photo: Dirk A. Friedrich / FUNKE Photo Services

Four of the six planes that landed don’t have much longer to live. Around 4 p.m., one comes down at the forced labor camp for Russian prisoners of war at the Dannenbaum colliery. An agitated crowd pounces on him. A NSDAP local group leader rushes over, wants to take the Australian to the police, as it would have been his duty. But things are different. The airman is badly abused with sticks and rifle butts. The NSDAP man shoots him at the end.

Towards evening, two more planes are brought to the Dannenbaum camp. They too are lynched and shot in a field in Laer. The NSDAP killer uses a submachine gun for this.

A fourth plane lands injured on the premises of a farm on Havkenscheider Straße. He was knocked unconscious with a rifle butt by a Flak sergeant. An excited crowd gathers again. “Kill the dog!” shout some. Others want to take him to the police and to the hospital. But revenge prevails. In an open field, he is killed with a hammer by two civilians after their pistols had previously failed. The skullcap is shattered.

Two British airmen are spared the lynching

The fifth and sixth airmen are spared from the lynching and are taken to hospitals. However, one of them is still beaten and kicked and probably owes his life only to a uniformed member of the NS organization “Todt” (OT) who intervened protectively (OT was a paramilitary construction crew of the Nazis).

All four lynched are on the Main cemetery in Bochum buried, later exhumed and buried in a British cemetery in Kleve.

The victorious British put the aviator killers on trial. The British military tribunal meets in October 1946 at the police headquarters on Uhlandstrasse. The NSDAP man is sentenced to death by shooting. Execution takes place in Werl in 1947. According to a press report, his defense attorney asked for clemency before the verdict, “because one should not overlook the destructive influence of Nazi propaganda, the great excitement of the crowd and the tremendous tension in those turbulent days just before the collapse”.

Bochumer sentenced to death by hanging

The main perpetrator of the Hammer murder is sentenced to death by hanging in June, also at police headquarters. Before the military judges, he regrets the act and, according to the court report, describes “the severe blows of fate that befell him and his family during the war”.

Laer’s second Hammer killer is sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A Bochum senior firefighter (46) was also murdered at the time. He had criticized an airman murder: “He only did his duty.” A Gestapo man shot him from behind. In the 1950s, the Gestapo murderer was sentenced to seven years in prison at the Bochum district court, also because of many other homicides.

For Alfons Zimmer, the pilots were “resistance fighters”. “The horrors of the bombing war are still in the limbs of the elderly. One cannot expect them to think of the Allied airmen with gratitude. But if the end of the war was not only a defeat, but also a liberation, then it is true that the Allies were the liberators. They fought Hitler.”





Do you already know the Instagram account of the WAZ Bochum?





More articles from this category can be found here: Bochum



