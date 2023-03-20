War crimes in Ukraine: Sometime in the dock

Good morning, dear reader,

The processes have not yet taken place. Instead, there is said to have been an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine. But Putin could possibly find himself before an actual court in the future – in the dock.

Vladimir Putin in Mariupol: The Russian President has visited the captured city in Ukraine. (Source: ap-images)

The International Criminal Court in The Hague (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President on Friday. Putin is accused of kidnapping hundreds of children from Ukraine to Russia. The investigations are continuing, said chief prosecutor Karim Khan, further arrest warrants are not excluded.

A president should answer for possible war crimes. Parallels are quickly drawn with these words, especially today: On March 20, exactly 20 years ago, the USA and Great Britain led a war in Iraq with a “coalition of the willing”. – without a mandate from the United Nations. The USA justified their use with alleged weapons of mass destruction. It was one outright lie. However, the decision-makers George W. Bush in the USA and Tony Blair in Great Britain have not yet taken responsibility for this in The Hague or anywhere else.

Anyone looking for supposed similarities between the wars in Ukraine and Iraq will find them. Two unfounded, illegal attacks by nuclear powers on significantly weaker states, causing incalculable chaos and suffering. But if you see the similarities, you shouldn’t forget the big differences.

Tony Blair and George W. Bush: The then British Prime Minister and the American President were the driving forces in the Iraq war. (What: imago pictures)

Iraq, attacked in 2003, was a ruthless oppressive regime of dictator Saddam Hussein. He used brutal methods not only against other states but also against his own people. Although the USA initiated his downfall with the help of lies, hardly anyone mourned his loss. Ukraine, on the other hand, is a democracy with an elected president whose only problem is that Putin still believes he is entitled to the former Soviet republic.

Both wars should never have happened. However, it is wrong to set them off against each other – in some cases it is even dangerous. Anyone who shows themselves to be particularly good at understanding Putin at the moment often never tires of pointing out the United States and its disastrous record in Iraq. “Whataboutism” This is the name of this deliberate distraction from topics in order to avoid critical questions. Those who argue in this way are rarely interested in a serious discussion, but rather in legitimizing Russian actions.

But especially on the 20th anniversary of the Iraq war, it’s worth looking back – and to the question of why Bush and Blair did not have to stand trial in The Hague after the Iraq war: The USA does not recognize the criminal court. Therefore, the investigators had no recourse against the American government. However, in the case of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the invaded country gave the ICC permission to investigate all events there since 2014. That’s why the lawsuit against the Kremlin boss came about.

The case in Great Britain is different. The court is recognized there, but the investigation into the Iraq war was dropped in 2020 – even though there were indications of war crimes. The list was long: the allegations included intentional killing, torture, inhumane treatment, rape and other forms of sexualized violence. However, according to the investigators, there were no indications that the British Prime Minister knew about these acts or even ordered them.

In the case of Putin, the investigators have now found enough evidence to justify an indictment. Blair and Bush remain unincriminated due to the provisions and alleged lack of evidence. That may be true on paper, but not morally. In a just world, anyone who starts an unlawful war should be held accountable. But what is important is that one injustice does not outweigh the other – and it is even less a license. Therefore, there is no question that Putin and everyone else responsible for their crimes in Ukraine must be held accountable. And world opinion should not rest until that is done.

Crédit Suisse is taken over by competitor UBS. (Source: Michael Buholzer/dpa)

The Swiss UBS swallows its lurching competitor Crédit Suisse. The deal is supported by funds from the Swiss National Bank amounting to the equivalent of more than 100 billion euros.

After the bankruptcy of two banks in the USA, a new global financial crisis was feared again and again. Accordingly, Swiss President Alain Berset called the deal “crucial”, not only for Switzerland but for the global financial industry. The last time there was a similarly large takeover was 15 years ago, as a result of a global financial crisis.

Is the danger now permanently averted? The first stock prices this morning could already indicate the direction.

