“War in Mali, behind the scenes”, the reasons for the chaos

Along the desert roads of northern Mali, the convoys of French soldiers are applauded by the inhabitants of the most remote villages. Of the “Well done France! » are shouted. Blue-white-red flags are waved. François Hollande who then makes a visit – “The best day of my political life”, he will say – is celebrated as a hero. France has just liberated Timbuktu, Gao and Kidal, subjected to sharia and terror by the jihadists. It stopped a “column” of these extremists which, according to the leaders of the time, was heading towards the capital, Bamako. It was in 2013. An eternity. We would have almost forgotten these images as they are diametrically opposed to what Mali is experiencing today.

Misunderstandings, blindness, errors of analysis

“Everyone closed their eyes”thinking that “the biggest has been done”, “when nothing had been settled”, remembers François Hollande in this documentary by Jean Crépu, a talented director who has won numerous awards (he notably received the Fipa d’or, Holy Grail of documentary, for “Hands on rice” in 2010). The situation only worsened during the nine years of French military presence in Mali. Jihadist violence has spread to areas hitherto spared. There are more deaths today than yesterday. The social soil that makes the bed of jihadism has not been cleaned up. And the French army has drawn the wrath of a population weary of a decade of deadly attacks that the world’s seventh largest military power has shown itself unable to stem.

Looking in the rear view mirror, one can only be struck by the scale of the misunderstandings, by so much blindness, so many errors of analysis pointed out from the start by certain experts who had the impression of preaching in the desert. As the French army left Mali, this documentary looks back at the origins of the conflict and the reasons for this collective failure. The interlocutors interviewed, soldiers, experts, French and Malian political leaders, among the most serious about this pivotal period, retrace the story of a thousand and one illusions, and in particular the underestimation of the state of advanced decay of a Malian state. which has abandoned its population.

In 2012, northern #Mali falls into the hands of armed jihadist groups. Operation Serval led by France freed the occupied territory, but the Malian crisis was deeper. ▶️ Tonight “War in Mali, behind the scenes of a gear” in #DebatDoc @jpgrationen pic.twitter.com/KY23UOAX6v — LCP (@LCP) April 4, 2023 “War in Mali, behind the scenes”