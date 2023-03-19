War in Ukraine: at least two civilians killed after strikes in Kramatorsk

At least two civilians died and ten others were injured after Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine on Saturday. The governor of Donetsk accuses Moscow of using cluster munitions.

Two civilians were killed and ten injured by Russian strikes with “cluster munitions” on Saturday in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, announced Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region.

Donetsk governor accuses Moscow of ‘blindly hurting civilians’

The governor of Donetsk accuses Moscow of “blindly hurting civilians” about ten residential buildings and two cars, he said on Telegram.

“More than a hundred countries ban the use of cluster munitions, but Russia continues to use these weapons which release many smaller bombs and indiscriminately injure civilians”, denounced Pavlo Kyrylenko.

A few hours earlier, the mayor of Donesk, Alexander Gontcharenko, had reported two people killed and 8 injured, including 3 seriously, “consequences of the bombardment of Kramatorsk with cluster munitions”.

“Russia continues to reign terror,” castigated the city councilor on his Facebook page.

A dozen quasi-simultaneous explosions

AFP journalists heard a dozen near-simultaneous explosions shortly before 4 p.m. local time and saw smoke rising in a park in the south of the city. Shortly after, another dozen explosions of the same type were heard in a residential area about 2 km from the first strike.

In the park, a woman died on the spot as a result of her injuries caused by shrapnel ammunition, AFP journalists noted. In the residential area, a taxi driver was seriously injured.

“I ran outside and saw her lying on the ground near the fence, bleeding. We called the ambulance… It’s scary,” Lena told AFP. , 46 years.

This is the second time this week that the city has been targeted by Russian strikes. On Tuesday, a shelling in the center left one dead and three injured and six residential buildings were damaged. A city of around 150,000 people before the Russian invasion launched more than a year ago, Kramatorsk is near Bakhmout, the epicenter of fighting for months.