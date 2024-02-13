War in Ukraine causes damage to heritage and culture worth USD 3.5 billion

PARS.- The guerra with Russia caused damage to Ukrainian cultural heritage of 3.5 billion dollars and generated income losses of 19 billion in the entertainment, art and tourism sector, UNESCO estimated today, February 13.

In April 2023, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – based in Paris – had estimated the damage at $2.6 billion, and the losses in tourism, arts and entertainment at $14.6 billion.

To arrive at these amounts, UNESCO identified some 5,000 sites destroyed since the Russian invasion of February 2022, of which 341 are damaged cultural sites.

The war destroys the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa

Two UNESCO World Heritage sites, the historic center of Lviv (west) and Odessa (south), were targets of Russian bombing.

Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi, UNESCO representative in Ukraine, cited the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, a symbol for the entire community, severely damaged by a Russian attack in July.

Founded more than 200 years ago and destroyed by the Soviets in 1936, it had been rebuilt in the early 2000s thanks to donations.

It was consecrated in 2010 by the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill.

“The cathedral has a religious and spiritual value for the city and for the community, but it is no longer useful for the community,” lamented Bardeschi.

FUENTE: AFP