War in Ukraine: civilians hide with their children for fear of being forcibly evacuated

Ukrainian volunteers interviewed by the British newspaper “The Guardian” report discovering families hidden in basements in the Bakhmout region. Most fear not knowing where to go once evacuated.

Ukrainian volunteers deployed near the front lines of the war with Russia say some parents are hiding their own children in basements to prevent them from being taken away, reports The Guardian.

In early March, the Ukrainian government authorized local authorities in the town of Bakhmout, where fighting continues with Russian soldiers, to forcibly evacuate the children. A geographically limited measure as the front line between kyiv and Moscow forces stretches nearly 1,000 kilometers.

Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke, a Ukrainian volunteer involved in the evacuation of civilians in the Donbass region for almost a year and interviewed by the Guardianattributes this phenomenon to multiple factors including fear, poverty and the psychological state of many families, who have been under the bombs for more than a year now.

On Twitter, the volunteer says he intervened this week to evacuate a 5-year-old girl, hidden by her mother for three months: “the mother refused to be evacuated other than in an armored vehicle”.

“They feel like they have been neglected” by the Ukrainian state

During a trip to Soledar, a town northeast of Bakhmout from which Ukrainian forces withdrew last January, Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke said he managed to evacuate a woman and her child from a basement. During this operation, the mother was insulted by the other occupants who set fire to her belongings.

Among the many testimonials from volunteers collected by the Guardian, many explain that people who are reluctant to leave are often very poor and have little confidence, especially in the Ukrainian state. According to the authorities, around 4,000 civilians are still in Bakhmout, without it being known how many children are among them.

Many reasons are invoked by civilians for not leaving the premises: an elderly relative who cannot walk, a dog they did not want to be separated from, fear of not being able to find accommodation elsewhere…

“They feel like they’ve been neglected (by the state, editor’s note),” Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke told the British media. The volunteer nevertheless assures that the Ukrainian government offers the evacuees around 45 euros per month and youth hostels in which to stay.