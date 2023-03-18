War in Ukraine: kyiv announces new attacks by Iranian-made drones

The Ukrainian army said on Saturday that the country was the target of a nighttime attack by Iranian-made drones. Eleven out of 16 drones were “destroyed”, says the army, but others “hit buildings” without causing any casualties.

“Around 9 p.m. on March 17, 2023, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 type kamikaze attack drones,” the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Eleven out of 16 drones were “destroyed”, the army said. The attacks were launched from the Sea of ​​Azov and from the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine to the north, she added.

Damage but no casualties

The Lviv region (west) was particularly targeted. “Around 1 a.m. our region was attacked by Shahed 136 type suicide drones,” said regional governor Maksym Kozytski. Three drones were shot down, three others “hit non-residential buildings” in the Yavoriv district, causing damage but no casualties, he added.

In the Dnipro region (southeast), three drones were shot down by air defense, according to the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk. “Two others hit critical infrastructure in Novomoskovsk”, north of the Dnipro, causing a fire and “significant” damage: four houses destroyed and six others damaged, but no injuries, he added.

Russia, which launched an invasion of Ukraine just over a year ago, regularly pounded the country’s infrastructure, depriving the population of electricity and water.

The drones launched on Kiev were “all” “destroyed” by “our air defense forces”, without causing any casualties or damage, the city administration said on social networks.