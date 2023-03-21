War in Ukraine: kyiv obtains a 15.6 billion dollar aid package from the IMF

Find here all of our live #UKRAINE

: Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenka lamented having been confronted with “hate” of some Ukrainians on the world circuit, since the start of the war, in February 2022. “It was really, really hard for me, because I had never faced so much hate in the locker room”she said in Miami, on the sidelines of the WTA 1000 tournament.

(MATTHEW STOCKMAN / AFP)

: New hands extended to kyiv. The day was marked by the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to kyiv. But also by the aid plan concluded by the country with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), amounting to 15.6 billion dollars. This plan should allow “to support gradual economic recovery while creating the conditions for long-term growth in a context of post-conflict reconstruction and on the way to accession to the European Union”, the IMF said in a statement. Here is the summary of the day.

: “Given Japan’s power, its leadership in Asia for the defense of peace and the rules-based international order, as well as its responsibility as President (turning) of the G7, today’s talks can have a global outcome”estimated Volodymyr Zelensky, in his daily video message.

: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed talks “productive” with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, visiting kyiv, praising the “very concrete desire” de Tokyo de “protect” Ukraine vs. “Russian Terror”.

(Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

: “We cannot reasonably consider that China is impartial” regarding Ukraine, a White House spokesman said. It is the most direct American criticism to date of the Chinese mediation proposal in the conflict. John Kirby also accused Beijing of “spread Russian propaganda” that the war in Ukraine would be the result of Western aggression.

: “The parties again state that‘there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and that it must never be started’Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping said in a joint statement signed after talks in the Kremlin.

(Mikhail TERESHCHENKO / SPUTNIK / AFP)

: Xi Jinping also claims to have signed an agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin intended to bring relations between their two countries “into a new era” of cooperation. “We signed a statement on deepening strategic partnership and bilateral relations“said the Chinese president.

: China is in favor of a “peaceful settlement” of the conflict in Ukraine, Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin. Beijing is increasingly seeking to establish itself as a mediator between Moscow and kyiv and last month proposed a peace plan for the Ukrainian conflict.

(Vladimir ASTAPKOVICH/SPUTNIK/AFP)

: Vladimir Putin threatens to “replicate” if London supplies Ukraine with ammunition containing depleted uraniumin response to statements to this effect from a British official. “Today it became known that the United Kingdom … announced not only the delivery of tanks to Ukraine, but also shells containing depleted uranium“said the Russian president.

: The Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against Oleg Orlov, one of the figures of the NGO Memorial. The latter is accused of having “discredited” the Russian army fighting in Ukraine, assures the NGO, co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, on Telegram. Russian justice relies on an article of the criminal code used against critics of the conflict in Ukraine.

: Ukraine salutes “the historical visit” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Kyiv. This is a “sign of solidarity” of Tokyo, after more than a year of Russian invasion in the country, welcomed the first assistant to the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs. “We are grateful to Japan for their strong support and contribution to our future victory.”

: Will China supply arms to Russia? Chinese President and Vladimir Putin are due to sign very important diplomatic and economic documents on the second day of Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia. The United States suspects arms sales.

(SERGEI KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK)

: Ukraine carried out a drone attack on Tuesday an oil pumping station in a Russian border region, announces the regional governor. “No casualties were reported”specifies on Telegram Alexandre Bogomaz, at the head of the Russian region Briansk.

: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has arrived in kyiv, according to Japanese media. He is due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of this surprise trip.