War in Ukraine: Russia announces that Vladimir Putin went to Mariupol after Crimea

The Russian president visited Crimea on Saturday on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the annexation of the Ukrainian region by Moscow. He also made the trip to Mariupol for the first time, according to the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Mariupol, a Ukrainian city devastated by the bombardments, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday, quoted by Russian news agencies.

This is the Russian leader’s first trip to this Ukrainian port city besieged for months and taken by the Russian army in May 2022. Vladimir Putin already visited Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, on Saturday, to the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the annexation.

