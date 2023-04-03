War in Ukraine: Russian drones strike the port of Odessa, in the south of the country

Russian drones hit the Ukrainian port of Odessa, on the Black Sea, and caused “damage”, local authorities announced overnight Monday to Tuesday

The Russian army used drones to strike the port of Odessa overnight from Monday to Tuesday, Ukrainian authorities said. “The enemy has just hit Odessa and the Odessa district with attacks from UAVs” (unmanned aerial vehicles), the local administration posted on Facebook. “There is damage,” she added, without further details.

Several bombardments since the beginning of the conflict

Quoting the head of the Odessa district military administration, Yuriy Kruk, the statement says that the air defense forces of Ukraine are at work and warns of the possibility of a second wave of attacks .

Odessa was a favorite vacation destination for many Ukrainians and Russians before the outbreak of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Odessa has been repeatedly bombarded by Russian forces.

In January, Unesco placed the historic center of Odessa on the list of World Heritage in Danger.