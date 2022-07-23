War in Ukraine: Russian missiles target the port of Odessa, crucial for the export of grain

On Friday, Ukraine and Russia signed two separate agreements in Istanbul with Turkey and the United Nations on the export of cereals and agricultural products via the Black Sea.













By AFP

Published on 07/23/2022 at 11:54

Reading time: 1 min





DRussian missiles targeted the Black Sea port of Odessa on Saturday, Ukraine announced, the day after kyiv and Moscow signed an agreement to allow the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports blocked by war.



<br />





“The enemy attacked the port of Odessa with Kalibr type cruise missiles. Two missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft defense,” Odessa region administration spokesman Serguii Brachuk said in a statement posted on social media.







Ukraine then accused Vladimir Putin of “spitting in the face” of the UN and Turkey by attacking Odessa.







