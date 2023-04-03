War in Ukraine: the Wagner group claims the capture of the town hall of Bakhmout

In a video posted on Telegram this Sunday evening, Evguéni Prigojine, leader of the Wagner group, claims that his men now control the city “in the legal sense”.

The Russian paramilitary group Wagner claimed responsibility for seizing the town hall of Bakhmout in eastern Ukraine on Monday, saying the conquest meant it now controlled the city “in the legal sense”.

“In the legal sense, Bakhmout has been captured. The enemy is concentrated in the western areas,” Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on his Telegram channel.

“From a legal point of view, it is ours”

A video accompanying his message shows Yevgeny Prigojine waving a Russian flag with an inscription in honor of Vladlen Tatarsky, the Russian military blogger fervent defender of the offensive in Ukraine killed Sunday by the explosion of a bomb in Saint Petersburg.

“The commanders of the units that took the town hall and the whole center will go and raise this flag,” he said. “Here is the private military company Wagner, here are the guys who took Bakhmout. From a legal point of view, it is ours”, he proclaims.

“The enemy has not stopped its assault on Bakhmout. However, the Ukrainian defenders bravely hold the city by repelling numerous enemy attacks”, indicated a few hours earlier the Ukrainian general staff on its Facebook page.

A city of some 70,000 inhabitants before the war, Bakhmout has been the scene of particularly violent fighting for months.

Due to the length of the battle and the heavy losses suffered by both sides, the city has become the symbol of the struggle between Russians and Ukrainians for control of the industrial region of Donbass.

Russian troops have advanced in recent months north and south of the city, cutting several Ukrainian supply routes and seizing its eastern part. On March 20, Yevgeni Prigojine claimed that Wagner controlled 70% of Bakhmout.

Ukraine believes that the battle for Bakhmut is essential to contain Russian forces on the entire eastern front, even if analysts judge the strategic importance of the city limited.