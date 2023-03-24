War in Ukraine: Ursula von der Leyen announces a conference on children abducted by Russia

“It’s a horrifying reminder of the darkest times in our history, the deportations of children that are happening there. It’s a war crime,” said the European Commission President.

Brussels wants to make progress on the file of Ukrainian children. The European Union will organize in partnership with Poland and Kyiv a conference to help locate children abducted in Ukraine by Russia and their return to their country, announced Thursday, March 23 the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“It’s a horrific reminder of the darkest times in our history, the deportations of children that are happening there. It’s a war crime.”said the German official after a summit in Brussels.

“We know that 16,200 children were deported, only 300 have since returned.” Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission at a press conference

Pour Ursula von der Leyen, “these criminal actions completely justify the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court” the 17th of March. They target Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for “illegal deportation” of Ukrainian children during the Russian invasion.

The aim of the conference is “to assist the organs of the United Nations and the international organizations concerned in obtaining more complete information” about deported children, she said. “This also includes children who have been adopted or transferred to Russian foster families”, detailed the President of the European Commission. She did not give any details on the date or location of this event.