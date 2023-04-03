War in Ukraine: Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck arrives in Ukraine

Robert Habeck has arrived in Kyiv.Image: dpa / Christoph Soeder

03.04.2023, 07:38 03.04.2023, 07:47

The Russian war of aggression against the Ukraine has been going on for over a year now. While the first heavy German battle tanks were handed down on Ukrainian soil, the Kremlin said that the confrontation with the West would continue for a long time. In a new foreign policy doctrine, Vladimir Putin has USA declared the main enemy. Meanwhile, Kiev has had to admit a partial Russian success in the hard-fought Bachmut.

3. April

5.47 a.m .: Vice Chancellor Habeck arrived in Ukraine

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck has arrived in Ukraine for political talks. The Green politician arrived in the capital Kiev on Monday morning with a small delegation of German business representatives. themes of Travel are rebuilding the of Russia attacked Ukraine and cooperation in the field of energy. The purpose of the trip is to give Ukraine a clear signal, Habeck said upon his arrival at the Kiev train station. A sign “that we believe that it will be victorious, that it will be rebuilt, that there is an interest in Europe not only to provide support in times of need, but that Ukraine will also be an economically strong partner in the future “.

Robert Habeck (back left) speaks to members of a business delegation and journalists on a special train traveling to Kiev.Image: dpa / Christoph Soeder

Habeck is traveling to the country for the first time since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year – and for the first time ever as Federal Minister. He only wanted to come if he could bring something with him, said the minister on the outward journey in a special train. What is that? “A business delegation that gives Ukraine hope that there will be reconstruction after the war.”

2. April

2:09 p.m .: Kiev publishes 12-point plan for a “liberation” of Crimea

Russia has exercised de facto control over Crimea since 2014 – that is set to change. The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, presented a 12-point plan in Kiev for the “liberation” of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia. For example, as part of the “de-occupation”, the Crimean bridge with the road and rail connection to the Russian heartland should be demolished, Danilov said on Sunday Facebook with. He described the representatives of the power apparatus in Moscow as “garbage”.

The civil servants in Crimea, who sided with the Russian occupiers during the annexation in 2014, would be subjected to a purge along the lines of Germany’s post-World War II denazification, said Danilov. The collaborators and traitors of the Ukrainian state are to be held accountable in criminal proceedings, according to step 2 of the plan.

1:25 p.m .: Ukraine criticizes the peace appeal of former SPD politicians

Ukraine has sharply criticized a peace appeal by well-known German social democrats and trade unionists for a quick end to the Russian war of aggression. “Go to hell with your senile idea of ​​reaching a ‘rapid armistice’ and ‘making peace only with Russia'”wrote Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk on Saturday Twitter. His successor as ambassador in Berlin, Oleksii Makeiev, told the German Press Agency: “This peace appeal is not an April Fool’s joke. It is pure cynicism towards the numerous victims of Russian aggression.”

The call “Make peace! Armistice and common security now!” was published in the “Berliner Zeitung” on Saturday. It was initiated by the historian Peter Brandt, a son of the former chancellor Willy Brandt (SPD), the former DGB chairman Reiner Hoffmann and the ex-Bundestag member Michael Müller (SPD). It is signed by many former functionaries of the SPD, the German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB), artists and scientists.

1.24 a.m .: Selenskyj criticizes the UN Security Council and calls for reform

Russia’s assumption of the presidency of the UN Security Council has unleashed a broad wave of criticism. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has also sharply criticized the decision and described it as evidence of the “bankruptcy” of international institutions. In addition, Zelenskyy said that he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron on the phone about the implementation of the “Ukraine peace plan”.

After Russia took over the chairmanship of the body, Zelenskyj has also called for a reform of the body. Only the day before, Russian artillery killed a five-month-old child and now he is taking over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council, Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on Saturday. It is “hard to imagine anything that (more clearly) proves the complete bankruptcy of such institutions.”

