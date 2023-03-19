War in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin appears in Mariupol at night

Vladimir Poutine multiplies the messages to the world and to its population since the international warrant of arrest launched against him. The Russian president visited Crimea, but also in the night from Saturday to Sunday in Mariupol, a martyr city of Donbass. Added to this is a visit on Monday by Xi Jinping to Moscow.
It is however far from reality, that of a city completely destroyed by intense bombardments, occupied and annexed since May by Russia. Ukrainians condemned the visit as cynical. President Vladimir Putin also visited a renovated local theatre. The power wants to give the feeling that life is resuming its course, believes Lukas Aubin, research director at Iris, specialist in Russia.
Barely returned from Donbass, Vladimir Putin opens a new important sequence on Monday: the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom he hopes to continue his strategic cooperation. “A new era for Russia”, says the Kremlin.