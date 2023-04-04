Warner wants to make a TV series based on the Harry Potter books

Bloomberg reports that Warner Bros is in the final stages of negotiating a deal to bring the beloved Harry Potter books by renowned author JK Rowling to both TV and their streaming platform HBO Max. If all goes well, each season of the series will be based on one of the seven books, meaning a seven-season companion that will take us on the most magical journey ever created.

The series is expected to be the basis of a completely new streaming strategy that Warner has been working on, which is why they are investing wholeheartedly in the Harry Potter universe. The report also shows that both David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, and HBO head Casey Bloys use all their muggle magic to convince Rowling to be involved in the production of the new series.

After the huge success of Hogwarts Legacy, Harry Potter is more popular today than he has been since the film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 was released in 2011. So it’s no surprise that Warner wants to do more with Rowling’s universe, and to be honest, the school years always felt a little cramped in the otherwise entertaining films. During a season in a TV series, there is of course much more room for everything outside the main story that happens in each book.

Witches and wizards thus have plenty of reasons to smile. So it looks like we’re in for a fantastic journey through the wizarding world of Harry Potter in the not-too-distant future.