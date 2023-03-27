Warning strike: The risk of traffic jams is highest here on Monday

Today’s warning strike affects public transport in many cities, but also long-distance rail transport – with consequences for motorists. There is a risk of traffic jams here.

Large parts of Germany are likely to stand still this Monday: the railway and transport union (EVG) and Verdi want to paralyze public transport with a large-scale nationwide warning strike. Long-distance and regional rail transport, local transport in many federal states and municipalities, almost all German airports, waterways and ports are affected.

This has drastic consequences for traffic on the roads, especially the motorways: ADAC expects that many commuters will switch to cars – and that can lead to long traffic jams.

This is likely to hit the conurbations around the big cities in particular. In North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, there could be severe traffic delays, especially on the A40 between Duisburg and Essen, but also on the Cologne ring road and other motorways, as ADAC-NRW spokesman Thomas Müther said.

It is still unclear to what extent motorway tunnels are also affected by the strikes. The motorway company rejected fears that the tunnel could be closed. If this were to happen, important routes such as the Elbe tunnel in Hamburg could become dead ends.

Statistically, there is little congestion on Monday

The only glimmer of hope: The ADAC figures show that Monday is one of the days of the week with the least congestion – most commuters travel between Tuesday and Thursday, said the ADAC spokeswoman Catherine Luca. So the big chaos could possibly be avoided. The traffic club nevertheless appeals that commuters should work from home if possible. If you do have to drive, the ADAC has a few tips: