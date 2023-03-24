Warning strikes continue in Frankfurt, Berlin and Hamburg

Minister shows understanding for large warning strikes in traffic

Friday, March 24, 06:55: Lower Saxony’s Minister of Transport, Olaf Lies, understands the workers in the transport industry who are demanding better pay with large warning strikes on Monday. A functioning mobility depends on whether there are enough specialists for this area – “and if we want to find good specialists, then we also have to ensure good work,” said the SPD politician of the German Press Agency. It is the trade unions’ right to draw attention to this.

However, Lies also appealed to all those involved to look for compromises in the collective bargaining dispute. “I think the signal got through. But the task now must be to find solutions,” he emphasized.

Commuters and travelers throughout Germany will have to be prepared for far-reaching restrictions on rail, air and local transport as well as on waterways on Monday. With a nationwide warning strike, the Verdi union and the railway and transport union (EVG) want to paralyze large parts of public transport on the day.

In the past few weeks there have already been several warning strikes in the collective bargaining dispute in the public sector, including in local transport in Lower Saxony.

Bahn expects “massive restrictions” in operation

2:19 p.m.: Die Deutsche Bahn due to the announced warning strike in the transport sector for next Monday, expects “massive impairments” for all rail operations. “More detailed information on the effects on traffic will follow,” the group announced on Thursday. “It is already clear that extensive goodwill regulations are planned for the passengers affected.”

The railway and transport union (EVG), together with the Verdi union, called for extensive nationwide warning strikes in the transport sector on Monday.

The railways criticized the labor dispute as “groundless and unnecessary”. “The EVG must face up to its responsibility and return to the negotiating table immediately,” demanded HR director Martin Seiler. “Our employees and passengers now need a quick solution, not a big warning strike.”

Long-distance and regional rail transport is affected by the warning strike on Monday, as are most German airports, motorways, waterways and local transport in numerous federal states and municipalities.

Numerous restrictions in Hamburg

8:37 a.m.: Numerous public sector employees went on an all-day warning strike on Thursday under the motto “We are the city’s gold!” “The warning strike has started everywhere in Hamburg as planned,” said a spokeswoman for the Verdi union on Thursday morning in Hamburg. Among other things, hospitals, city cleaning and the State Opera are affected. Ships requiring pilotage have not been able to enter or leave the port since Wednesday due to the warning strike at the HPA port administration.

Numerous daycare centers in Hamburg are therefore closed. “We will only be able to say later in the day how many day-care centers will actually be on strike,” said the Verdi spokeswoman. In any case, the Elbkinder-Kitas are there. They had already sent out a letter to parents on March 20 warning of a day-long strike on Thursday. The management writes in it that they have to accept that their employees are committed to their interests by participating in union strikes. They try to keep the adverse effects as low as possible.

According to the Verdi spokeswoman, other kindergarten providers, such as the Ballin Foundation, the Hamburg School Association and the Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund, also want to take part in the strikes. Overall, significant disruptions are to be expected. But parents were warned early on.

At the airport, employees wanted to stop work on Wednesday evening. Since this time the security checkpoints, check-in, baggage and aircraft handling should not be affected by the strike, the airport assumed that it would be able to largely continue operations. 252 flights – 125 take-offs and 127 landings – with around 31,000 passengers were expected for Thursday.

According to union information, the strikers want to meet at 9 a.m. for a rally on the town hall square and then march through the city center to the union building at Besenbinderhof. There will be a final rally there.

Warning strikes in administrations and daycare centers in Frankfurt and Eisenhüttenstadt

07.20: In the collective bargaining dispute in the public sector, employees of the city administrations in Frankfurt (Oder) and Eisenhüttenstadt will go on warning strike this Thursday. Parents of daycare children also have to be prepared for restrictions. Because in Eisenhüttenstadt, according to the union spokesman, the daycare centers should remain closed because of the warning strike. Employees on strike from Eisenhüttenstadt are to come to a strike rally in front of the city administration in Frankfurt (Oder) (9.30 a.m.). The Verdi union expects a few hundred participants, as announced on Wednesday.

On Monday, March 27, the third round of collective bargaining for the federal and local public sector begins in Potsdam. It is accompanied by work stoppages in the Brandenburg state capital. Verdi called on employees in all administrations, building yards, cemeteries, daycare centers and libraries to go on an all-day warning strike on Monday. There should be a rally in front of the negotiation hotel in Potsdam.

In Berlin, too, on March 23 and 24, employees in a “majority” of public sector companies were called on to lay down work. According to the union, municipal hospitals, water companies, city cleaning and the student union are among those affected.

Warning strike in Aachen local transport for the meeting of transport ministers

06:25: On the occasion of the conference of transport ministers in Aachen, the Verdi trade union started warning strikes in local public transport in the Aachen city region. Employees of the transport companies Aseag, Rurtalbus and Westverkehr are called for all-day work stoppages on Thursday. The actions had started as planned on Thursday at 3 a.m., said Verdi union secretary Frank Michael Munkler in the morning.

The Verdi spokesman explained that there was a lack of specialist staff for the much-touted traffic turnaround with an expansion of local transport services. The already existing shortage of skilled workers can only be remedied by “fair and good payment” in local transport.

A demonstration is planned in Aachen around noon. Strikers want to give NRW Transport Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens) a collage with photos of the nationwide strike actions that took place at the beginning of March with Fridays for Future. In addition, every transport minister is to be given a small photo book with motifs from the campaign to remind them of it.

City cleaning workers in Hamburg are on strike

Thursday, March 23, 6:20 a.m.: The Verdi union has also called on the employees of the Hamburg city cleaning department to go on a four-day warning strike. From Thursday to Sunday, recycling yards, large parts of the city cleaning and large parts of the garbage disposal are expected to be affected, the Hamburg city cleaning department announced on Wednesday. It is ensured that disposal in hospitals and care facilities as well as winter service and all traffic safety measures are not affected by the strike. The Hamburg city cleaning department announced that the removal of the yellow bags and bins for recyclable materials was also not affected.

Verdi-warning strike – The port of Hamburg is closed to large ships

3:59 p.m.: The port of Hamburg has been closed to large ships because of the announced warning strike by the Verdi union. Since Wednesday morning, ships requiring pilotage have been unable to enter or leave Germany’s largest port, the port administration HPA said on Wednesday on request. Verdi called on the employees of the port administration to go on a warning strike from Wednesday 5:30 p.m. to Friday 6 a.m. The “Hamburger Abendblatt” had previously reported.

An HPA spokeswoman explained: “Due to the expected massive restrictions from the announced warning strikes, the HPA has decided to block the Elbe for ships requiring pilotage from around 10 a.m. today until further notice.” All ships from a length of 90 are affected meters or a width of 13 meters and more. The blocking is necessary because the so-called pilot transfer boats are to be on strike and the pilots can no longer reach the large ships.

According to the current status, around 18 ships bound for Hamburg are affected. The number of ships leaving the port affected is much more difficult to quantify because they only have to report two to four hours before departure, the spokeswoman said.

For emergencies, there is an emergency service agreement with Verdi. According to the HPA, there will be severe restrictions in the area of ​​locks, movable bridges, barrages and the old Elbe tunnel in St. Pauli. Strike measures are to be expected until Friday morning, which would limit the regular operation of the systems or lead to full closures. Flood protection and emergency operation on the major bridges are ensured. However, openings of the Este bascule bridge and the Cranzer rolling bridge are not possible.

The Verdi trade union called on all Hamburg employees and trainees in the public sector to go on a all-day warning strike on Thursday. According to the union, in addition to the HPA employees, several thousand employees from the hospitals, the Elbkinder daycare centers, the city cleaning and the State Opera will take to the streets together. The strikers meet at 9:00 a.m. for the rally on the Rathausmarkt and then march through the city center to the union building at Besenbinderhof. There will be a final rally there.

With the warning strike, the workers want to give more weight to their demands before the next round of negotiations from March 27th to 29th in Potsdam. The union is demanding 10.5 percent more wages, but at least 500 euros more per month, for around 2.5 million employees in the federal and local public services nationwide. The employer side has so far offered five percent more money in two steps and one-off payments totaling 2500 euros.

Verdi calls for warning strikes in administrations and daycare centers

3:55 p.m.: In the collective bargaining dispute in the public sector, employees of the city administrations in Frankfurt (Oder) and Eisenhüttenstadt will go on warning strike this Thursday. Parents of daycare children also have to be prepared for restrictions. Because in Eisenhüttenstadt, according to the union spokesman, the daycare centers should remain closed because of the warning strike. Employees on strike from Eisenhüttenstadt are to come to a strike rally in front of the city administration in Frankfurt (Oder) (9.30 a.m.). The Verdi union expects a few hundred participants, as announced on Wednesday.

On Monday, March 27, the third round of collective bargaining for the federal and local public sector begins in Potsdam. It is accompanied by work stoppages in the Brandenburg state capital. Verdi called on employees in all administrations, building yards, cemeteries, daycare centers and libraries to go on an all-day warning strike on Monday. There should be a rally in front of the negotiation hotel in Potsdam.

In Berlin, too, on March 23rd and 24th, employees in a “majority” of public sector companies were called upon to lay down their jobs. According to the union, municipal hospitals, water companies, city cleaning and the student union are among those affected.

The background is the collective bargaining dispute in the public sector. Verdi and the civil servants’ association dbb are demanding 10.5 percent and at least 500 euros more wages for the 2.5 million employees nationwide. The employers submitted an offer in the second round of negotiations at the end of February. Among other things, it includes a pay increase of five percent in two steps and one-off payments totaling 2,500 euros. The unions immediately rejected this.

More information on the warning strikes can be found on the following pages.