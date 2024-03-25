Warriors continue in decline and heading to a position they never thought of

MINNEAPOLIS.- All Stephen Curry could do was watch from the bench. Warriors de Golden State while Minnesota’s reserves took control in the fourth period.

The Warriors fell into danger positions for the postseason of the NBA and they are having trouble finding their place in this little-known position.

Starting a series of five games in eight days, coach Steve Kerr exercised caution with the 10-time All-Star point guard and extended the 36-year-old’s rest period in the fourth. The Timberwolves, at that point, coincidence or not, had a 12-point lead in his absence on Sunday.

By the time Curry returned to the court with 6:54 left, the Warriors trailed by eight points and ended up losing 114-110 to the Wolves, their sixth loss in nine games. In the loss to Indiana on Friday, Curry played 35 minutes.

Picsart_23-05-11_14-24-31-616.jpg Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, smiles during game five of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 AP /Godofredo A. Vásquez

“We have great players here, so we can’t expect to have Curry game after game. These last few weeks have been difficult for him. We have put the burden of the team on his shoulders for 15 years. “We can’t expect him to play 35 minutes,” Kerr said. “If you want to say that the difference between playing 30 or 32 minutes is the difference between winning and losing, I disagree. We’re trying to win. We’re also trying to keep him well.”

Curry acknowledged being surprised by staying on the bench longer, but he also seemed to understand what Kerr was referring to.

“I played the entire fourth quarter against Indiana… that didn’t work. This does not works. So we have to find a middle ground,” Curry said with a smile.

Warriors Location:

The Warriors (36-34) are one game ahead of Houston in 10th place and with a ticket to the Western Conference mini-tournament.

“The situation will be clearly defined and it will be in real time,” Curry added. “Every game matters. We are approaching the bottom of the standings and where we never thought we would be, so no one is going to raise the white flag and say that we are giving up. If that means playing more minutes, I will be ready for that.”

This has been a difficult season for the Warriors on the court.

“To win we have to build good habits,” said Draymond Green. “I don’t think we have good habits.”

Source: AP