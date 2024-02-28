Warriors make Kerr official as the highest-paid coach in the NBA

SAN FRANCISCO-. He Warriors coach Steve Kerr He always intended to stay next to Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the stars of Golden State.

Kerr agreed to a two-year, $35 million extension to remain with the team at least through the end of the 2025-26 season. He is currently in his tenth season with the club.

Golden State confirmed the deal on Tuesday after the two sides reached an agreement on Friday. The 58-year-old coach led the franchise to four titles in his first eight seasons as coach — and he was in no rush to sign a new deal even though his current one expired at the end of the current season.

“I wasn’t worried about anything. I knew he wanted to come back,” Kerr said Tuesday before the meeting in Washington. “(Owner) Joe (Lacob) made it clear that he wanted me back and we worked it out and he couldn’t be more excited.”

Kerr said the two-year extension was what he wanted.

“We are in a unique situation, in a time that is coming to an end and another that is coming and we are trying to unite them,” he said. “Let’s continue for a couple more years and then make an assessment.”

Kerr will coach the U.S. team at the upcoming Paris Olympics and has said on several occasions that he wants to focus on coaching and not on his contractual situation.

kerrcoach.jpg Steve Kerr is the coach of the Golden State Warriors and now the United States national team coach. AP/Mary Schwalm

After the Warriors’ 97-84 victory over Charlotte on Friday, Kerr did not want to talk about the new deal, but acknowledged that he felt “very good” about his future with Golden State.

Kerr led the Warriors to their first championship in 40 years in his rookie coaching season in 2014-15.

On February 15, when he won his 500th game, he did so in just 764 games—the fifth fewest in history.

“Steve has played a huge role in the success over the last decade, a success that was matched by very few coaches in NBA history,” Lacob stressed in a statement. “His resume of his as a player and coach is incredible, but he is not surprising because of his coaching ability and his integrity as a person that is incredible and is evident every day.”

His annual average of 17.5 million is the highest for a coach in the NBA. Other high-value deals include Erik Spoelstra’s eight-year, $120 million extension with Miami, while San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich (5 years, $80 million) and Detroit’s Monty Williams (6 years, $78 million) are on high-value contracts. money.

Source: AP