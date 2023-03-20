Was it really necessary to start the baccalaureate exams in March? We examine in detail the 5 alternatives

The baccalaureate begins its 2023 session this Monday, March 20. It’s early, very early, and as we have said elsewhere, a large part of the students and their teachers are far from considering themselves ready. On paper, however, the idea was interesting. By bringing forward the specialty tests (EDS) in March, the government wanted to restore value and importance to the good old bachelor by ensuring that at least part of his marks weighs on assignments in higher education. .

As a corollary, this should allow teacher-researchers to have an objective indicator of the level of new bachelors applying for their training, thanks to the guarantees of fairness offered by a national and anonymous test. And thus put an end to the recurring controversies on the differences in rating between establishments and the discriminatory biases – in one direction or another – at the entrance to prepa, schools or the most highly rated universities.

But how come the final year students are already taking the baccalaureate tomorrow?

Alas, as often in educational matters, the beautiful mechanics come up against the rough edges of reality. The ministry curiously decided to change everything to change nothing. In other words, the pupils and the teachers saw themselves sweetening three months of preparation but the tests were not modified in any way, and the program barely. Is this pressurization of the system viable? Relying on the legendary adaptability of the students, the