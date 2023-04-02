Washington and Beijing push for the compass that guides Mercosur

FILE PHOTO-Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shakes hands with Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia. (Reuters)

Simultaneously with the summit meeting that the president Alberto Fernandez held in the Oval Room of the White House with his American counterpart Joe Bidenfrom Beijing news was announced that over the weeks could shake the weakened foundations of the mercosurand even more serious for the region of Latin Americathe necessary and essential trust and harmony between the Biden and Lula Da Silva. China overtook the United States as Brazil’s top trading partner in 2009.

Front-line officials from China and Brazil signed an agreement that will allow both nations (which respectively occupy the 2nd and 12th place in the ranking of global economic powers) carry out your commercial and financial transactions directly, exchanging yuan for reais and vice versa. According to the latest available data from the World Trade Organization (WTO) Brazil imported USD 234 billion and exported USD 280 billion in goods in 2021. China is Brazil’s largest trading partner, with a bilateral exchange of more than 150 billion dollars.

Since 2021, China represents 31.3 percent of Brazilian exports and 22.8 percent of its imports. On the other hand, trade with the United States reaches only 11.2 percent of Brazilian exports and 17.7 percent of imports. From the Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments They noted that the agreement between the governments of China and Brazil “will reduce costs and further promote bilateral trade in addition to facilitating investment.” The annual inflation rate of the country governed by the Workers’ Party does not exceed 5.40 percent.

The same day that the historic agreement with the carioca country was announced, China also completed its first commercial operation of yuan-settled liquefied natural gas (LNG). The oil and gas company CNOOC (which in Argentina is a shareholder together with Bridas and British Petroleum in Pan American Energy) and its French counterpart Total Energies, the most important holding company in the French country with revenues of more than 182 billion dollars, carried out the first LNG trade on the Shanghai Oil and Natural Gas Exchange to be settled in Chinese currency.

He Minister of Foreign Relations of the Lula government, Mauro Vieira (who had served as chief of staff for former foreign minister Celso Amorim) told American journalist Brian Winter (editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly) in an interview that if there was a call Lula Doctrine, this would have as its central objective “the restoration of the image of Brazil and its relations, not only with our Latin American neighbors, but also to restore the presence of Brazil in the worldin all different types of world settings, whether they are bilateral or multilateral”.

Vieira is a 72-year-old lawyer, with a doctorate from the georgetown university with vast experience in public management. He was in charge of the embassy of his country in Buenos Aires (2004-2010) and Washington (2010-2015). He knows first-hand the deep political and commercial interests that are cooking inside the Itamaraty Palace since he served as head of Brazilian diplomacy between 2015 and 2016 during the government of Dilma Rouseff.

He is also a strong critic (with good reason on his part) of the functioning of post-war multilateral organizations. This is how he expressed it to Brian Winter: “The situation of the United Nations is also worrying because we are witnessing the paralysis of its main body destined to maintain peace and security, which is the Security Council. The Security Council, with its 1945 format, is no longer reflected in today’s reality. And we are facing a great crisis in which its mechanisms, methods and composition do not allow the United Nations to play the fundamental role that it should have, as Brazil argues that it should, and as it has done in the past”.

Last January during a visit to Uruguay, Lula made public his wish that Mercosur make an “urgent” agreement with the European Union. And straight away He maintained that, once this was achieved, it would be necessary to sit down and discuss an agreement between China and Mercosur. In this sense, Foreign Minister Viera has been exerting pressure on the government of Lacalle Pou warning that a long-range trade agreement between that country and China would “destroy” Mercosur.

On the last day of March, the vice-president of the Russian Lower House, Alexandr Babakov, announced at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, held in India, that BRICS members (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are developing their own currency, which could be backed not only with gold, but also with other metals or raw materials. The economic group brings together the main emerging countries and concentrates around 40 percent of the world’s population and 20 percent of global GDP.

A few days ago, Foreign Minister Vieira stated that Argentina is the main candidate of his country to join the BRICS group. President Lula will make an official visit to China between April 11 and 15. A large part of the agenda that Economy Minister Sergio Massa will take to Beijing on May 7 will emerge from the result of this visit.

Averell Harriman, one of the most influential politicians and diplomats in 20th century American political history, said that Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, had its heart in Moscow but its belly in Beijing. The Kirchner government would have to remember the radical ex-minister of the Economy who spoke with his heart and was answered with his pocket in the days before the hyperinflation of 1989 that burned the government of Raúl Alfonsín.

A man fears what may come to him more than the suffering he has already suffered, said William Faulkner.

