Watch Gary Payton II receive a hero’s welcome from Warriors fans – Reuters

Golden State Warriors fans warmly welcomed Gary Payton II in his first game with the team since being acquired at the trade deadline.

The Golden State Warriors made a move at the trade deadline to reunite with a member of their 2021-22 NBA championship team.

Gary Payton II, who had signed a three-year, $26.1 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, was acquired by the Warriors, but his expected return was delayed due to physical issues. A month later, Payton officially made his return to the Warriors.

During Golden State’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Payton checked in during the first quarter and was greeted as a hero by the Warriors fans in attendance.

Warriors fans give Gary Payton II a standing ovation

After spending stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards before joining the Warriors in the 2020-21 season. Last year Payton played his most games in a single season with 71, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 61.6% from the field . In the playoffs, Payton averaged 6.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while recording a 65.9 field goal percentage.

Even after signing with the Trail Blazers, he didn’t make his season debut until January due to abdominal surgery. He played 15 games for Portland, averaging 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 58.5 percent from the field.

When the Warriors acquired Payton at the trade deadline, he had failed his physical due to a right adductor injury. Although the Warriors considered action against the Trail Blazers, TNT’s Chris Haynes and Bleacher Report revealed that the team chose not to file a grievance.

For the first time since Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Payton donned a Warriors uniform on Sunday and was greeted as a hero by the fan base.