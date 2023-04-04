Watch out for pee: 5 symptoms of bladder cancer | metropolises

Bladder cancer is one of the most aggressive types of the disease because it progresses through the organ silently. Often, the tumor is only noticed when its development prevents the regular functioning of the bladder and nearby organs. The secret to a quick diagnosis, however, may lie in observing the state of the urine.

The disease affects half a million people a year worldwide. In Brazil, there were 4,500 deaths as a result of the condition in 2020 alone, with male patients accounting for two-thirds of deaths.

Bladder cancer progressively affects the organ, usually infecting the bladder’s inner tissue. In cases of prolonged infection, cancer cells spread through the lymphatic system many times before proper diagnosis. The disease, however, has an 80% chance of cure when detected in advance.

As the bladder is the organ responsible for storing and filtering urine, it is in pee that the first signs of the disease may appear. Check out four symptoms associated with bladder cancer that, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), may appear first in the toilet:

1. Blood in the urine: the most worrisome sign and which should lead the person to seek the doctor urgently. It is present as a symptom in 85% of cases of bladder cancer.

2. Burning and severe pain when urinating: specialists say that the burning sensation when urinating in patients with a bladder tumor is as intense or more intense than in people with a urinary tract infection. Although it is reported by almost all patients who are victims of this type of cancer, the symptoms are also frequent in other urinary tract diseases and it is necessary to carry out imaging and laboratory tests to confirm the diagnosis.

3. Frequent need to urinate, unable to do so: whenever our bladder is full, it sends messages to the brain that it should be emptied. In the case of people with bladder cancer, however, the tumor obstructs the output of the liquid, which makes the feeling of constant urgency.

4. Sudden and uncontrollable urge to urinate: another indication of the presence of a tumor in the bladder is a sudden urge to urinate, usually causing incontinence, but with a very small volume of urine and with a strong burning sensation when released.

The best way to avoid bladder cancer, according to Inca, is not to smoke, as cigarettes are associated with 70% of cases of the disease.

