Water and electricity service restored due to sinkhole

Water and electricity services have been restored to all customers in Brooklyn who were affected by a large hole in the pavement Tuesday morning.

City officials say the sinkhole, about 25 feet wide and 20 feet deep, was caused by a break in the sewer line at Sixth Avenue and 68th Street in Bay Ridge.

The Department of Environmental Protection reported that water service was temporarily shut off at some homes while repairs were made.

The water is safe to drink, but there is a possibility that it may appear cloudy.

Officials say this is normal when a disturbance occurs in the main pipeline.

This is solved by letting the tap run until the water comes out clear and cold.