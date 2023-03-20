Water-cooled and bulletproof: New data center for the federal government in Berlin

Berlin is getting another large data center (RZ), depending on the count there are now more than a dozen in the city and the Brandenburg area. The operator is the company Maincubes, which has already built data centers in Frankfurt am Main and Amsterdam. The main shareholders of Maincubes are the Hamburg fund company DTCP and the real estate developer Art Invest, which is currently rebuilding the area at the former Postbank tower in Kreuzberg.

