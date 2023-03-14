Waze will make life easier for electric car drivers

O Waze announced that it will launch a new feature created specifically for electric car drivers, which will allow them to find charging stations compatible with their vehicle.

As the Engadget website, since 2021 Waze users can find charging stations through the app. However, it is easy that this small change will do a lot to improve the lives of drivers of this type of vehicle.

By activating this feature, you can be sure that you are heading to a charging station compatible with your vehicle, which means that you will no longer waste energy looking for the indicated station.

