We all dance with our partners, but sometimes there is a danger

We all “dance” with our partners , but when these dances are repeated and we are trapped, there is danger, there is dysfunction. One of the members functions quite well in life and is always happy, in contrast to the despair and dysfunctionality of the other. Both, emotionally and unconsciously, agree that one is the one who supposedly “works well,” while the problem lies with the other.

They may realize that the relationship they are in constitutes the illness, but they have no idea how to break it off. Both wield power from their respective positions.

The “overdrawn” lives by giving timely advice. He likes to do things for others that they could do for themselves. He is always worrying about others. He feels responsible for others and is the one who knows what is best for them. He talks more than he listens. He always has goals for others, that they don’t want.

Suddenly, you experience “explosions.” When he is confronted by his partner, he assumes the position of victim. His communication is always contradictory. Two messages, for example: 1) “Don’t go out to work, I’ll do it…”, 2) “The only thing you do is be at home, I have to solve everything.”

If the couple goes out to work, they are bad mothers. If she stays at home, she doesn’t contribute anything. She always decides what to buy, eat, where to spend the holidays, with whom… her favorite weapon is disqualification. Expert in destroying the partner’s self-esteem. He is fascinated by taking charge of the other’s emotional life. He is the one who always has the last word.

The “low functioning” person is always looking for advice, is not independent and wants help, when in fact it is not necessary. He acts irresponsibly, blaming himself for everything. He loves listening more than talking. He lives in the clouds, he never has precise goals or projects to carry out.

When you decide to set goals in life, you soon abandon them. He periodically has episodes of depression. He sometimes becomes addicted to certain substances. He wants them to take charge of his emotional life. Every “overdrawn” deserves and needs his or her “underdrawn,” and vice versa.

www.DraNancy.com