How to calculate the water of the pasta and the riso – proiezionidiborsa.it

We always drained the water from the pasta and the riso. Ecco quanta ce ne vuole secondo i grandi chef

When you turn the pasta, it is not perfectly al dente or if it is cooked, it will also eat the riso. Può dependere dalla quantità d’acqua che non è quella giusta. Infatti abbiamo semper sbagliato a calcolare l’acqua da mettere in pentola.

The pasta è l’alimento più amato dagli italiani e non solo. Certainly molti fanno attention to how much pasta mangiano, perché c’è il rischio di ingrassare. Eppure is not always what I notice if the caloric difference between mangiare fresh pasta or that dry hard grain. Oppure quale fra pizza e pasta contains fewer calories. A scoperta that will hurt a little surprise.

Meglio pasta or il riso?

In Italy c’è l’abitudine di prepare the riso eat the pasta. Per tradition, when the pasta is cooked, it generates the pentola d’acqua. Così allora si fa anche per il riso, che si scola eats the pasta. Tuttavia non è la soluzione migliore.

When the laugh is cooked, it will be better to adopt the oriental system. Prima di tutto sarebbe opportuno consumare riso integrale. Unlike the pasta that in general is not fat with true wholemeal flour, the wholemeal riso can be recognized by sight by its dark and non-white color. Un chicco di riso integrale è più ricco di fiber e soprattutto di elementi nutritivi rispetto a quello bianco. Lo svantaggio è nella cottura che richiede il doppio del tempo rispetto al bianco. Il riso in più contains fewer calories than pasta.

Come if the laugh is cooked and how much water is poured into a pentola

When the riso cooks in the Far East, there are sono experti di this cereale, if you pay attention to the quantity of water. Infatti, abbiamo sempre sbagliato calcolare l’acqua della pasta e del riso. In general, if a pentola is lit, it will be proportional to the amount of laughter that will burn. Poi, dopo aver lavato accurately il riso sotto acqua corrente, lo si mette in pentola. The water should cover the white riso, being just a paio di dita sopra il livello del riso in pentola.

At this point if the water raggiunga l’ebollizione lascia. Poi si abbassa la fiamma lasciando sobbollire il riso. It is necessary if you add another water until the laugh is well covered. Alla fine si spegne la fiamma e si mette il coperchio en pentola, perché la cottura giunga a compimento. This type of cooking in cui il riso non si scola, Permette di mantenere tutte le sue proprietà nutritive, che non vanno perse. If you decide to adopt this cottura, look for water in oligomineral bottles.

Abbiamo semper sbagliato calcolare l’acqua della pasta, ecco la giusta

For how long the pasta is kept, the cottura comes in a different way like ben sappiamo. Tuttavia i modi di cuocerla sono diversi. C’è chi riempie la pentola d’acqua e chi aggiunge una quantità d’acqua inferiore. Sembra quasi che non ci sia una regola chiara e che si faccia a po’ secondo abitudine.

Invece por un cotta pasta well and che non colli durante la cottura, do it in this way. The standard used by the great chef is 1 liter or 100 grams of pasta. If for the reason of water consumption if the quantity decreases, then non-bisognerebbe will go to the bottom of ½ liter or 100 grams of pasta.

The right quantity of water is important, because of the pasta, a second of quality, less dry or less. If the water is little, there is a risk of a poltiglia. Inoltre when the water boils, the fiamma must be lively, in such a way that the bun does not separate the pasta inside the water.

In this way we cook a horn that is ben cotta and al dente, following the Italian tradition.