‘We are not cannon fodder’: Russian soldiers make pleas to Putin

For the past few weeks, videos of Russian soldiers expressing their distress on the Ukrainian front have followed one another on Telegram or in the independent media. These soldiers, who lack everything, and who believe they are dying in vain, appeal directly to their president. Without calling into question the objectives of his “special operation”.

It’s not a rebellion, but the alarm is serious and it meets more and more echoes in the ranks of the army. In recent weeks, Russian soldiers sent to the Ukrainian front have confided their difficulties in videos addressed to the Kremlin and above all point out the negligence of their command, exposing their lives to the greatest dangers to no purpose. And the phenomenon is intensifying.

L’Institute For The Study of War, an American think tank following the conflict in Ukraine closely, has identified 17 such pleas posted on Telegram or by independent Russian media since the beginning of February. With a cry from the heart, like a catchphrase: “We are not cannon fodder”.

An identical diagram

If the videos are linked, all observe a common pattern, released here by TF1. Five to ten men – hooded – line up in front of the camera, while a spokesman identifies his unit, and the region of origin of the soldiers. Then come the precautions for use. On the one hand, we emphasize that we are not questioning the invasion itself. On the other, we focus on talking to Vladimir Putin in the forms.

Thus, the protesting soldiers give him “very dear Vladimir Vladimirovitch”, or even the “very respected commander-in-chief, Vladimir Putin”. So it’s finally time to air your grievances.

They denounce shortages of all kinds

And those expressed in a March 6 video by the 5th Motorized Brigade, made up of men from provinces as diverse as Kaliningrad (in the west of the country), Murmansk (in the far north) and Arkhangelsk (in the far east), represent the general atmosphere well.

“We are not cannon fodder. We are ready to fight with dignity, not like cannon fodder, in frontal attacks”, launches the spokesperson, according to the Twitter account WarTranslated, which relayed many such recordings.

“We are not refusing to fulfill the objectives of the operation. We are ready to go”, he specifies but: “People are dying for nothing. They are sent in frontal attacks, in open fields in broad daylight. We are in the 21st century”. And in these conditions, there is no miracle, as shown by the balance sheet drawn by the soldier: “During our first battle, six people were killed in a single trench.”

He then develops the shortages faced by these soldiers who, obviously, lack everything:

“We have neither strategy nor tactics, and we are sent to attack. There is no cooperation with the command, we lack ballistic support, we have no resources to monitor the front. lack of armored vehicles and artillery.”

“Our weapons are from the 1940s, they’re worn out – and I’m also talking about mortars and guns. There’s no aerial reconnaissance, mining tactics don’t work. There are no written instructions for the fight”, he slips again.

bureaucratic aberration

The state of mind that reigns within a regiment of artillerymen, coming from Serpukhov, and deployed at the end of December, is similar, as evidenced by the video posted on March 12. “Today, we still haven’t received arms and ammunition,” said their delegate.

For him, the problem is bureaucratic: “We are soldiers. We want to defend the ‘motherland’. But our rifles are in Boguchary. ‘He did not receive any instructions from the staff in Moscow”.

This did not prevent the officers from sending them forward to hold a position against the Ukrainian soldiers. A desperate mission considering that these units now largely made up of recruits from the last mobilization, with shortened training, are far from being up to the task.

“We are asking that our guys be brought back as they don’t have the necessary experience or training,” said the spokesperson.

This is also a reminder of the obvious: asking a company of gunners to attack is in itself an aberration. “Dear Vladimir Vladimirovitch, we would be more useful as artillerymen since we are not trained in assault. Dear Vladimir Vladimirovitch, we ask you to settle the situation”, adds the messenger, sparing politeness and firmness.

The feeling of having been cheated

The 255th Motorized Rifle Regiment, quoted here by The crossdoes not feel out of place either: “We are ordinary citizens. We are not professional soldiers or an assault unit. We were promised that we would hold checkpoints, but we are used as meat.”

It is indeed a recurring antiphon. These Russian soldiers feel like they’ve been duped. Recently released from civilian life by their mobilization order, they thought they were holding the rear, or at least staying behind the front line. Result: they find themselves in the heart of the fighting.

The Russian independent news site Medusa explain this apparent misdeed. Initially, most of the forces sent to fire were from the separatist regions of Donbass. Troops who had the double advantage of being hardened by years of civil war and of being particularly motivated. But of course, the harsh law of combat killed or incapacitated many of them, especially since the Kremlin didn’t care much about casualties. And the civilians who have replaced them, who have come from the four corners of Russia, have neither the same bit in their teeth, nor this familiarity with war, even less this relationship to death.

“Previously, conscripts from Donetsk or Luhansk were written off; now it’s the turn of the Russians. They can’t fight differently. And if the command doesn’t fundamentally change its approach – which I doubt – the Russian conscripts will continue to die like that”, details the military expert Kirill Mikhailov to Medusa.

Moreover, the plaintiffs share another point in common. They are very often enlisted in divisions belonging to the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, yesterday separatists and now annexed. And they are asking the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to be attached to units more directly under the latter’s authority.

A claim heard a minima: while “dearest Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin” remains silent for the time being, regional governors have said their intention to solicit the ministry in this regard, or to carry out inspection missions.

An effective process?

Anyway, since the Soviets from soldiers of the First World War, to the grievances addressed to Moscow without going through the hierarchy under communism, this way of ignoring its officers and its hierarchy in an attempt to sensitize the head of the country is almost a tradition in Russia.

For Tatiana Kastouéva-Jean, director of the Russia center of the French Institute of International Relations, questioned by The Parisianit is not even necessary to go that far, or even to stick to military terrain.

“This type of collective complaint featured, before the war, victims of dishonest real estate developers or the arbitrariness of local power in terms of the environment”, she analyzes with the Ile-de-France newspaper, remarking: “C is a last cry for help launched to the supreme authority, and made public to be heard. Exasperated, the soldiers pull out the cell phone.”

The specialist, however, doubts the effectiveness of the process, or rather considers the trend insufficient to influence the attitude of the State: “There were about fifteen videos in February, the number is important, but we do not take them into account. not hundreds. We don’t know of real mutinies either.”