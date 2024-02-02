MONTEVIDEO.- The president of Uruguay , Luis Lacalle Pou stated that the Nicolás Maduro regime has “no will” to do presidential election transparent, which was demonstrated with the ratification of the disqualification of María Corina Machado who will not be able to participate in the elections.

“Clearly we are not facing free and democratic elections in Venezuela “Lacalle Pou said during a press conference.

The president defended his position by saying that in his government “we do not try to have a point of view depending on whether we like a government more or less.”

Subsequently, the Foreign Ministry of Uruguay issued a statement in which it expressed its “great concern” about Machado’s disqualification.

“Uruguay observes with great concern these judicial disqualifications of political opponents from holding elective or public positions, since they directly threaten the holding of free, democratic and competitive elections,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), controlled by the regime, ratified on Friday, January 26, a disqualification imposed by the Maduro regime a Maria Corina Machadoopposition presidential candidate, which prevents her from participating in elections.

Machado, a 56-year-old former legislator, won the opposition presidential primary in October with more than 90% of the vote. Her victory came despite the government announcing a 15-year disqualification from holding public office just days after she formally entered the race in June.

In October 2023, as part of the resumption of dialogues between the Maduro regime and the oppositionunder the mediation of Norway, the parties signed the Barbados agreementsaccording to which they should “seek the review of the disqualification measures,” in addition to offering guarantees so that the presidential elections are free and democratic.

Last December, Machado went to the TSJ to request a review of his disqualification. However, the court ruled against him and upheld the ban.

Preventing Machado and other candidates from running would go against the Barbados agreements, which in turn served as a basis for the US government to alleviate some sanctions imposed as a measure of pressure on the regime and which are directed at the oil industries. Venezuelan gas and mining.

President Joe Biden’s Administration threatened to reverse some of the relief if the Maduro regime does not lift the bans that prevent Machado and others from holding public office.

Last week, The regime detained three Machado campaign managers in three states of the country: Juan Freites, of La Guaira; Luis Camacaro, from Yaracuy and Guillermo Lopez, from Trujillo.

Vente Venezuela, Machado’s party, denounced this Thursday that the State “has decided to crush the opponent” through the arrest of its members.

“Here is a State that has decided to crush its opponent, crush it. That means taking three Venezuelans detained or kidnapped, as they are today,” Magalli Meda, Machado’s campaign manager, denounced on the political organization’s X account.

Meda described the arrest of the regional leaders of Vente Venezuela as “a kidnapping.”

He assured that these arrests demonstrate the “fear” of the Nicolás Maduro regime to compete against Machado.

