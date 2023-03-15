“We are not going to be employees of the US,” says AMLO

Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that he will continue cooperation on migration and security with the Joe Biden government, but without subservient to it.

“We are going to continue cooperating and supporting, for humanitarian reasons, for solidarity, but we are not going to be their employees. We are free, sovereign, we have our strategy,” he said.

In a conference, the federal president said that he cannot leave the management of security in Mexico in the hands of US agencies as in the days of Felipe Calderón.

“We have to help each other, but not submit, let alone failed strategies. How are we going to let the DEA manage security in Mexico, if they have shown that they cannot? Or have there been good results in the US in terms of combating the drug? No!”

Instead, he said, his government reduces the number of homicides and attends to young people.

“We are going to continue helping and cooperating with the United States, but not subordinates,” he stressed.

“That was Calderón’s mistake, who opened the door for them and put the government at the service of the agencies and they sent and delivered armed helicopters with the Mérida Plan and the ambassadors took their picture with the arms delivery, well, there is a photo there of García Luna with the lady, with all due respect, Mrs. Clinton, because that was it and that is a bit of what they propose: ‘ah, cooperation'”.