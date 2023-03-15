We continue to dominate! Colo Colo is highlighted after a survey by the Uruguayan media

Colo Colo had a great performance during 2022. El Cacique was named champion of the National Championship, which was highlighted by different sports journalists.

Colo Colo continues to be praised after his campaign in the 2022 season. El Cacique had a great performance last year, where he finished undefeated at the Monumental Stadium in the National Championship and managed to raise his 33rd star.

Sports journalists from across the region responded to the survey of the newspaper El País, “America responds to El País”, where they chose the Best Team, Best Soccer Player, Best Coach and Best Player, from their respective countries. Thus, Colo Colo got three of the four places in the survey of the Uruguayan medium.

The Eternal Champion was chosen as the best Chilean team in 2022. Let’s remember that during the 2022 National Championship, Popular played a total of 20 games, where they added 63 units, after 18 games won, nine tied and only three lost. To this is added, that it was the team with the highest scorer with 54 and the least scored with 17.

Also, also Gustavo Quinteros was highlighted as the best technical director that he directs in Chilean soccer, while the former Cacique striker, Juan Martín Lucero was chosen as the best playerafter his 15 goals and five assists.

On the other hand, Colo Colo is already focusing on his next objective, which will be Cobresal, where he will seek not only to return to victory, but also to try little by little to recover positions in the table of locations, where so far it occupies seventh place.