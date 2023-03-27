We explain the relaxation of the AICM and the flight schedules at the airport

The users of the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM) They are not happy with the new measure that the air terminal has taken, since now the schedules of commercial flights will no longer be shown on the airport screens as they used to.

On the night of Saturday, March 25, through an informative bulletin, the AICM indicated that As of this Sunday the 26th, only the flight schedules that the airport administrator gave to each airline will be shownso they will stop showing the flights that these companies market.

The AICM will no longer display commercial flight schedules in real time. PHOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM

The AICM will no longer show flight schedules in real time through its screens

In other words, now the AICM screens will only show the official flight schedules given to each airline, so things look so that people are more confused when they know what time they will board their flight.

For example, if the schedule that the AICM gave Aeromexico is 11 in the morning, but the flight they sold leaves at 12 noonthe airport screens will show the time of 11 in the morning and the flight status in question.

Passengers will now have to check schedules with the airlines they travel on. PHOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Now passengers will have to see their flight schedules directly with their airline at the AICM

In the letter, the AICM administration said this measure is so that passengers can be well informed and the time difference is eliminated between the official schedule of the airport and the one that the airlines sell. Especially now that the holiday season is coming.

At the same time, they ensure that this will allow operations to be more agile, better and flights to be regularized. something to turn will help avoid setbacks for the thousands of passengers who obviously already complained about this new measure.

The AICM announced its new measure with the schedules through a bulletin. Photo: AICM (Twitter)

The AICM will only show on its screens the official schedules of the airlines

And it is that for those who travel or have traveled at the Benito Juárez airport, they know that peace is not an option when it comes to taking a flight, because There is never a need for flights to be delayed, change doors to board or suffer any kind of calamity.

In fact, many are guided by the status of their boarding and flights through the AICM screens. Thing from this March 26 will be differently and that It has already led several airlines to advise their passengers for their next trips.

Several airlines have already advised their passengers on how to check their flight schedules at the AICM. PHOTO: PEDRO ANZA /CUARTOSCURO.COM

And some of them are already beginning to offer options to check their flight schedules at the AICM

one of them was Volaris, who through its social networks recommended its passengers to download its official app and there be attentive to their travel status, remembering that now the flight schedules will not be synchronized in real time on the AICM screens.

“Our staff at the counters and waiting room will also be able to support you, identify them with yellow vests”indicated the airline in a brief statement about the new AICM policies and not showing flight schedules on their screens.

Volaris told its passengers to check the schedules in its app. Photo: Volaris (Twitter)

There are alternatives that you can use in case you have a flight at the AICM

In social networks some users have also started to recommend pages like Flightware, where all flights are monitored in the AICM in real time, although most hope that the airport changes its decision that paints for a disaster.

And also travelers recommend the use of other pages. Photo: Screenshot

