“We found out about those places because we received complaints”

For the second time this week, the Fire Department discovers a commercial building that was illegally remodeled to house dozens of migrants. The property has a partial eviction order from the Department of Buildings.

“We found out about those two places because there were complaints that were filed”said Camille Joseph Varlack, chief of staff in Mayor Eric Adams’ Office.

It is the second discovery in a week of a commercial building illegally converted into a shelter for people including asylum seekers from countries such as Senegal, Mauritania and the Gambia.

On Thursday, officials with the Mayor’s Office said they had received complaints from the Fordham community in the Bronx about the site at 305 Kingsbridge Road East, and that the Fire Department found people living in unsafe conditions.

For their part, inspectors from the Department of Buildings found 34 beds on the first floor of the building and another 11 in the basement, very close to each other.

In addition to the bunk beds, they discovered extension cords, electric bicycles, and electric heaters on both floors.

Some of the immigrants who lived in the building told our sister network NY1 that they were paying close to $600 per month to live in this place.

Authorities are investigating whether it is the same owner who was also illegally renting a commercial building in Queens that was discovered and closed by authorities on Tuesday. In this regard, this man, named Ebou Sarr, says that:

“They came to me asking for help, looking for a place to sleep.”

Regarding the charge, he assures that not everyone was charged and that the money was used to buy the beds, give them three meals a day and that they were collecting money to be able to rent “a better location for the people.”

For their part, members of the community in The Bronx express:

“They are desperate and well, that situation. Even though they are like this, they have hit each other. At least they have a place to sleep. For me, I believe that he had good feelings, but a dangerous situation,” said Rose Ceballos, who works in the sector.

“It’s sad because the people are not in good condition and where is there a kitchen that’s a kitchen? They really don’t have anything at hand and water. I don’t know how those people lived there.”said Reina Ortiz, who lives in the sector.

In this place we also found a notice that tells immigrants that they can return to the reprocessing center on the Lower East Side to obtain a place in a shelter, or if they wish to leave New York, they can access a plane, bus or train ticket. to do it.