We gave a poster of ‘Murder Mystery 2’ to Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

In 2019, the film was released as part of the Netflix originals. Murder Mystery starred by Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston (here our interview). The film was a complete success, and that made the streaming platform give it the green light for a second part that we will finally see on March 31.

For Murder Mystery 2of course Sandler and Aniston are back as the Spitz, a marriage that often gets into trouble during their vacations. And if in the first installment they go through some European cities in search of a murderer, for this second installment they will increase their bets.

In Murder Mystery 2the Spitz will be invited to a wedding on a paradise island to later return to Europe, more specifically in France, to find a kidnapper who wants to indict them for various crimes. We tell them that we had the opportunity to talk with Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and part of the cast for the premiere of Murder Mystery 2:

Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mysteryin 2019, introduced us to Nick y Audrey Spitz, a married couple from New York City who never go on vacation. Nick promised Ayudrey to travel to Europe, but they have never been able to. However, one day they make the decision to leave.

During the flight they meet a millionaire who invites them to a super luxury yacht where they meet different members of the family, including an old man, the leader of all, who is murdered. And who are the main suspects? The Spitz.

Jennifer Aniston y Adam Sandler en ‘Murder Mystery 2’ / Foto: Netflix

So to clear his name, They must carry out an investigation that takes them through different European landscapes until they find the murderer, as well as the motives behind the crime. So what happens in Murder Mystery 2 And what have the Spitz gotten themselves into now?

Murder Mystery 2 shows us the protagonists living peacefully in New York until they receive a call from a friend of Nick’s to invite them to a fancy wedding on a private island. After some hesitation, the couple agree to go… only to find themselves in a new problem.

The boyfriend is kidnapped, and since the Spitz already know it, they begin to detect possible suspects in the crime. And so, the clues lead them to Paris in France where things get out of control between crashes, explosions, falls, escapes and more. Murder Mystery premieres on Netflix on March 31.

It may interest you