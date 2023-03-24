“We had to protect her”: This is how America supported Scarlett Camberos in the face of the harassment she suffered

the echoes of the departure of Scarlett Camberos from América and the Liga MX Femenil they are heard louder than ever. The case of the Mexican-American soccer player outraged thousands of fans and an entire country that has lived in the midst of violence and machismo for years.

However, there are still questions about how America acted to support it. In social networks, opinions were divided because while some believe that more could be done, others consider that the issue was the responsibility of the Prosecutor’s Office and the authorities of Mexico City.

Claudia Carrión, sports director of the azulcrema team, explained that there is an internal protocol for this type of case. Without giving great details about it, she explained that the club accompanied Scarlett Camberos at all times, even protecting her so that her stalker would not follow her.

Mexsport Agency

“It has been a topic that has been going on for several months. We have a protocol as a club, she is not the first player it has happened to. A complaint was filed with the authorities and as you know, times are complicated and it takes more than we would like. Accompaniment was given. Sometimes we had to keep her outside the house to keep her safe“, explained Claudia Carrión in them in ViX.

After weeks of silence and unknowns about Scarlett Camberos, the explanation was given in the special program prior to the National Classic. “We tried to give her all the facilities to make her feel safe.“added the leader. However, she knows that there are many unfinished cases among the players and women in general.

“Unfortunately the authorities cannot go beyond what is established, which is to give this person a 36-hour arrest. It gives a lot of impotence because she is not only the footballer, she is the person. It’s not just soccer players, it’s a reality that we live as women every day. It doesn’t have to be a Scarlett Camberos, women in general live this reality“. Claudia Carrion

Claudia Carrión, sports director of América Femenil / Mexsport Agency

Angel Villacampa Scarlett Camberos

It is said and it is said that both América and Chivas limited their footballers to talk about Scarlett Camberos on the Media Day of the National Classic. But those who did respond to those questions were the technical directors.

Ángel Villacampa, Las Águilas strategist, complemented what Claudia Carrión said and assured that the club is in contact with its former player almost daily. In addition, he hopes that this situation will be a watershed so that no other player experiences what happened with Scarlett Camberos.

Even so, in the last hours there are already more complaints. Selene Cortés de Pachuca published the messages that she receives from her on social networks and that threaten her with rape.

“The club has behaved exquisitely, with great tact and affection towards everything that has happened with Scarlett. For us in sports, she is a very important player and not only in sports but on a personal level.. Hopefully we will be spearhead and that it will never happen again.

“Communication with her is practically day by day. What the club has done is treat a very complicated situation with great respect and affection. and it has been sought that she can be calmer and have that well-being that she neededVillacampa said.

Katty Martinez and Scarlett Camberos with Female America / Mexsport Agency

