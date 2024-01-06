“We have been carrying that pain for too many years”

The Cuban singer Willy Chirino shared through social networks his response to the video of a young Cuban, a preacher in TikTok who calls himself Soy el Krizz, in which he assures that he never wanted to emigrate from Cuba and that there are many things he misses about his country.

Chirino, began his publication by referring to his song “Our day (It’s coming)”, converted into an anthem for many generations of Cubans who love the freedom of their homeland.

“In 1991, perhaps before you were born, someone made a summary of what you are talking about and captured it in a song,” wrote the singer, moved by the words of this tiktokerwhich were also reproduced by CyberCuba on their social platforms.

The author of songs like “Que se van ya” and “Los champions de la salsa”, among others, continued telling the young man that: “We have been carrying the pain of the Cuban people for too many years. It is your responsibility and mine and that of all Cubans to tell the world about our tragedy, especially doing it as eloquently as you did.”

Facebook Capture/Willy Chirino

This video of Soy el Krizz is the most viral of his account on the aforementioned social network. In it he begins by saying: “And you say that it is not strange, that it is not strange, yes it is strange, it is strange too much I would say, and it is sad to know that if today thousands and thousands, no thousands, millions of Cubans are not in our land It is because of the barbarities that are committed there.”

This young man currently lives in Suriname and assures that he cannot stand politics, but that “It is very sad to be far from the people who saw you born, far from the neighborhood, from the street where we ran when we were little, the neighbor, the old people on the corners playing dominoes, even the screams of the neighbors calling each other.”, he listed.

For his part, the issue that Willy Chirino refers to in his response to this young man It was composed in the early 90’safter the fall of the Berlin Wall, and in it the author captured the excitement that the collapse of communism meant for millions of Cubans and the long-awaited arrival of freedom and democracy to a nation oppressed by the dictatorship of Fidel Castro and the support of the “ socialist bloc.”

Its verses read: “It is coming, everyone is already waiting for it, because we are a people that is singing, I want to see my flag fly, Cuba is waiting for us.”