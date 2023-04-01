We know the name of the actress who will play Lilo in the live action remake of “Lilo and Stitch”

Actor Zach Galifianakis has also been announced for the casting, although his role has not yet been revealed.

A young actress (for the moment) unknown to the general public. Maia Kealoha was chosen by Disney to play Lilo in the live-action version of lilo and stitch, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

This new version of the famous Disney cartoon will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, mainly known for Marcel, the Shell (with his shoes), nominated for the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Actor Zach Galifianakis is also announced for the casting, for a role not known at the moment.

A modest success upon its release

Released in 2002, lilo and stitch is the story of a friendship between a young Hawaiian, Lilo, and an alien as intelligent as destructive, Stitch. When the latter arrives on Earth, he is taken in by the young girl and her sister.

If the film did not excel at the box office when it was released, it has since become cult, giving rise to several sequels, spin-offs, games, etc. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, already behind the remake ofAladdin by Guy Ritchie, will both be producers of this project announced in 2018.