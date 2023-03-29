We must face the global water crisis

Challenges related to water, whether there is too much, too little, or dirty and unsafe, are already fueling chronic food and health uncertainty across entire regions. To safeguard this critical natural resource, we urgently need a new global strategy to govern water for the common good.

LONDON – The global water crisis can no longer be ignored. Without proper water management we will not be able to face climate change, and most of the Sustainable Development Goals will be unattainable.

Last year’s unprecedented series of floods, droughts, cyclones and heat waves was a taste of things to come. But while these disasters command a lot of attention, the underlying water crisis goes largely unnoticed. Problems related to water (its scarcity or excess, that it is not pure and suitable for consumption) already cause chronic food and health insecurity in entire regions. Every 80 seconds a child under the age of five dies sick from contaminated water, and hundreds of millions more grow up without developing well and with diminished life prospects.

Adding insult to injury, we have entered a vicious circle in which the water crisis, global warming, and the loss of biodiversity and natural capital are mutually aggravating. Wetland erosion and soil drying threaten to turn some of the planet’s largest carbon stores into new sources of greenhouse gas emissions, with devastating climate consequences.

Most of the rain that a country receives is generated outside its territory. The availability of freshwater ultimately depends on rainfall, which in turn depends on the presence of stable oceans, intact forests, and healthy ecosystems in other countries and regions. But we are disrupting the ability of land and ocean systems to generate water.

As co-chairs of the World Commission on the Economics of Water, we call for collective action to overcome the water crisis. We must organize a bolder response, with greater intersectoral integration, national and international interconnection, and more equitable than previous initiatives. This will demand a new “water economy” and a comprehensive strategy based on seven key points.

First, we must recognize that the global water cycle is a commons and manage it as such. If we are all connected through water, we must work together to break the vicious cycle and return to a sustainable water trajectory. That will demand a look based on justice and equity for all communities around the world.

Second, we must adopt a mission approach that encompasses all the ways in which water is a key element of human well-being. This implies treating access to water suitable for domestic use as a human right and acting collectively to stabilize the global hydrological cycle through management of industrial water use. To ensure food security and the resilience of food supply chains, and to preserve biodiversity and natural carbon sinks, we need a revolution in green (rainfall) and blue (irrigation) water management.

In addition to mobilizing stakeholders, innovation policies and industry strategies are required to catalyze solutions. Investments in water must be increased through new public-private partnerships as ambitious as those that took us to the Moon fifty years ago; but with contractual conditions that guarantee a broad co-participation in the value created collectively.

Thirdly, we must stop undervaluing water. With proper pricing and selective support for poor households, there will be more efficient use of water in all sectors, more equitable between communities, and more sustainable at the local and global levels. But decision-making processes must also take into account the non-economic value of water, to protect the broader ecosystem on which the water cycle (and with it, human societies) depends.

Fourth, we must phase out nearly $700 billion of annual agricultural and water subsidies (which often encourage excessive water use and other environmentally damaging practices) and reduce losses in current distribution systems. That will free up significant resources to incentivize water conservation and directly support poor households.

Fifth, we must build partnerships for water justice so that low- and middle-income countries can invest in access to water and in the resilience and sustainability of water systems, contributing to their national development objectives and the good overall common.

These alliances will help pool diverse financing, and inefficient local subsidies will be redirected to better uses, while multilateral banks and other development finance institutions will be able to multiply the impact of public funds and attract more private capital to projects along with them. The economic return on these investments will far exceed the cost, especially if partnerships are designed to maximize synergies with climate change efforts and achieve more inclusive growth.

Sixth, we need to support innovations that extend the reach of scarce water resources. Those investments will also generate great returns. The trip to the Moon produced advances not only in the aerospace industry but also in the food, electronics, communications, materials, and software industries. Thus, concentrating on the water challenge implies changes in the way of doing many things and that will bring great advances in many sectors.

For example, to strengthen freshwater storage systems we have to rethink the management of wetlands and groundwater resources, now dangerously depleted. A circular (recycling-oriented) urban economy for water will create a new logic for industrial and urban wastewater treatment. The use of precision irrigation systems, drought-resistant rainfed agriculture and crops that demand less water will increase the sustainability of food systems and farmers’ incomes. And it is possible to reduce the water footprint of industrial processes, for example, by reusing water in the production of critical materials such as lithium, necessary for large-scale electrification.

Finally, we have to reconfigure the multilateral governance of water. The current system is highly fragmented and not up to the challenge. A useful tool is trade policy. By including water conservation rules in trade agreements we can encourage more sustainable practices and discourage inefficient water subsidies. We must also use multilateralism to build skills and capacities at the global level and to protect the farmers, women, indigenous peoples and consumers who are on the front lines of the fight for water conservation.

We still have time to turn the water crisis into a global opportunity for broad economic progress and a new social contract centered on justice and equity. If we don’t, we will no longer have a safe planetary system.

Mariana Mazzucato

Founder and Director of the Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose at University College London, Chair of the WHO Council on the Economics of Health for All and co-author (with Rosie Collington) of The Big Con: How the Consulting Industry Weakens Our Businesses, Infantilizes Our Governments, and Warps Our Economies.

NgoziOkonjo-Iweala

Director General of the WTO, she was Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Foreign Affairs and Managing Director of the World Bank.

Johan Rockstrom

He is director of the Potsdam Climate Impact Research Institute.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Singapore’s chief cabinet minister, chairs the Group of Thirty. of the Potsdam Climate Impact.

Copyright: Project Syndicate, 1995 – 2022

www.projectsyndicate.org